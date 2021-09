2021-09-03

Buy-back yield SGB IL 3111; -1.6450%

The buy-back yield of SGB IL 3111 is the yield at which the SNDO will buy SGB IL 3111 in the switch auction vs SGB IL 3115 on September 3, 2021.

For more information, please contact:





The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se