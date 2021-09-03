Worldwide PCR For Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Industry to 2028 - Players Include Abbott, Hologic and bioMerieux Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR For Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Multiplex PCR, Traditional PCR, Digital PCR, Reverse-Transcriptase,and Others, Product Type, Infection Type, End Users and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 8279.32 million by 2028 from US$ 4,146.02 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the increasing Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs), growing developments in PCR testing, are widely enhancing the performance of medical devices. However, use of PCR testing for various respiratory infection diagnostics and developments in PCR technology being used to derive them. The availability of alternative assays hinders the market growth.

Chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are among the leading causes of morbidity globally. The burden is widely seen globally due to the heavy consumption of tobacco. For instance, according to WHO, in 2018, the fourth largest cause of mortality in the United States was chronic lower respiratory illness, predominantly COPD. Nearly 15.7 million Americans (6.4%) have been diagnosed with COPD. Moreover, according to the European Lung White Book, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the European region ranks fourth for fatal lung diseases accounting for nearly one-tenth of all deaths in 2008. Also, in the European Union, ~28 countries, i.e., 12.5% was the proportion of deaths due to respiratory diseases. In addition, in 2008, the European Respiratory Society (ERS) reported ~6 million hospital admissions due to respiratory diseases, accounting for nearly 7% of total hospital admissions.

Moreover, as per the National Center for Health Statistics, every year, 156,979 deaths occur due to Chronic lower respiratory diseases (including asthma) deaths in the United States. In the US, Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States, and around two-thirds of persons diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked or are former smokers. Over the last 42 years, new incidences of lung cancer have grown by 84% among women, while falling by 36% among males. Each year, lung cancer claims more lives than any other type of cancer report published by American Lung Association. The burden of CRDs is expected to increase in the coming future due to poor air quality, increase in addiction to smoking, and rise in geriatric population that is more prone to COPD and lung cancer. Moreover, programs initiated in the countries to improve treatment and support the people living with respiratory diseases are likely to increase the demand for PCR for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases. This will lead to the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020. In Asia Pacific, the China is the largest market for PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market. The market growth in China is attributed to the key driving factors such as the increasing Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs), growing developments in PCR testing, are widely enhancing the performance of medical devices. However, use of PCR testing for various respiratory infection diagnostics and developments in PCR technology being used to derive them. The availability of alternative assays hinders the market growth in China.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Abbott; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Hologic, Inc.; Seegene Inc.; AusDiagnostics; BD; bioMerieux SA; and Qiagen are among the leading companies operating in the PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market.

