MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021. The 1 September there has been bought 75.000 stocks which means that the share buy-back programme has ended.
The following transactions have been executed from 30 – 1 September 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|74,820
|191.83
|14,353,086
| 30. August 2021
31. August 2021
1. September 2021
| 100
50
30
| 230,30
223,20
219,50
| 23.030
11.160
6.585
|Accumulated under the programme
|75,000
|14,393,761
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 30 August to 1 September 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 75,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.963% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (31 August 2021 - 1 September 2021)
- MTHH_Company Announcement 52_2021