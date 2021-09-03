China Outbound Tourism Market Report 2021: Momentum Will Accelerate at a CAGR of 32% to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Outbound Tourism Market 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China outbound tourism market to reveal momentous growth by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period

This report on the China outbound tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as countries analysis covering around 26 nations.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China's outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits, and main destination markets. The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market.

Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth opportunity of the market.

Report Scope:

An Insightful Analysis of the China Outbound Tourism Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

China Outbound Tourism Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 - 2026

Detailed Assessment of the Total China Outbound Tourists Volume and Forecast to 2027

Detailed Assessment of the Total China Outbound Tourists Spending and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Insights on Number of Outbound Visitor Departures from China to Major 26 Countries with Five Years Forecasts

Analyses China Outbound Tourism Expenditure to the Major 26 Countries with Five Years Forecast

Breakdown of Historical and Forecast Data (2015 - 2026) between Leisure, Visits Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business and Other Segments

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the China Outbound Tourism Market

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What is the current size of the overall China outbound tourism market?

How much Chinese tourists spent while traveling abroad?

To what extent did Covid-19 impact China's outbound tourism market in 2020?

Which countries have the most Chinese tourists?

Which European country has the most Chinese tourists?

In which country do Chinese tourists spend the most money?

How the rise of Chinese tourism will change the face of the World travel industry?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the China outbound tourism market?

How is the China outbound tourism market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021 - 2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size and Forecast: Total China Outbound Travelers Visitation and Spending (2015 - 2026)

2.1 Total China Outbound Travelers Visitation and Forecast

2.2 Total China Outbound Travelers Spending and Forecast

3. China Outbound Travelers Visitation and Spending Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2015 - 2026)

3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast

3.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share and Forecast

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. China Outbound Tourism Market - Top 26 Countries In-depth Analysis (2015- 2026)

5.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation

5.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit

5.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending

Countries Covered

Australia

Cambodia

Canada

Dubai

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Korea

Macau

Malaysia

Nepal

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

Spain

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

The United Kingdom

The United States

Turkey

Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbco9u



