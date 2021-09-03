Global Autonomous Mobile Robots R&D Portfolio Assessment 2021: Wide-range of Applications in Warehouse Management, Last-mile Delivery, Healthcare, Hospitality and Security

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots: R&D Portfolio Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of key patent publication trends and global adoption scenario shows that while there is a lot of funding and focus into the development of the navigation of AMRs, the technology is under development for space applications as well.

The need for automation in logistics and warehouses is being driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce which has experienced a further boost, same-day delivery demands, shortage of labor, and the time wasted by labor in travelling long distances and carrying out monotonous tasks and lastly the incapability to scale existing solutions such as conveyors or automated guided vehicles or forklifts to meet the customer demands.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have become widely popular not only in the field of e-Commerce retail warehouses but have proven to have capabilities to collaborate with humans in different industries such as hospitality, healthcare, security, fashion, and third-party logistics. AMRs are highly scalable and are available in customer-friendly RaaS business models which makes it easy to adopt them.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

What is autonomous mobile technology?

What is the application landscape of AMRs and the different industry verticals where they are applicable?

What are the influencing factors that are driving the opportunities for AMRs?

What are the technology capabilities of AMRs?

Assessment of Industry Best Practices

IP and Funding Scenario

Growth Opportunities and Critical Success Factors

What sort of strategies do Governments, OEMs, and other critical organizations need to embrace to sustain in the competitive marketplace?

