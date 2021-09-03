Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3M, Bausch Health Companies and Dexcel Pharma Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the periodontal therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by $120.80 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on the periodontal therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, changing lifestyles, and comorbidities associated with periodontal diseases.

The periodontal therapeutics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the periodontal therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of biologics and rising government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on periodontal therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Periodontal therapeutics market sizing

Periodontal therapeutics market forecast

Periodontal therapeutics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading periodontal therapeutics market vendors that include 3M Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd., KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Pfizer Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Sunstar Suisse SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the periodontal therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Local antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Systemic antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd.

KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

Pfizer Inc.

Straumann Holding AG

Sunstar Suisse SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10. Appendix

