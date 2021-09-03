Worldwide Casino Gaming Equipment Industry to 2025 - Expansions of Casinos is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the casino gaming equipment market and it is poised to grow by $10.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report on the casino gaming equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing vendor involvement in the market and favorable regulatory policies.
The casino gaming equipment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the expansion of casinos as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming equipment market growth during the next few years.
The report on casino gaming equipment market covers the following areas:
- Casino gaming equipment market sizing
- Casino gaming equipment market forecast
- Casino gaming equipment market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino gaming equipment market vendors that include Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Also, the casino gaming equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Casino tables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gaming chips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video poker machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.
- AMATIC Industries GmbH
- APEX pro gaming AS
- Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.
- Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC
- International Game Technology plc
- KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.
- NOVOMATIC AG
- Scientific Games Corp.
- Universal Entertainment Corp.
10. Appendix
