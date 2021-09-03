The Worldwide High Content Screening/Imaging Industry Should Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for high content screening/imaging technology should grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for high content screening/imaging technology should grow from $448.2 million in 2021 to $744.1 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% for the period of 2021-2026.The

European market for high content screening/imaging technology should grow from $336.8 million in 2021 to $674.5 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026

Report Scope

The current report offers a detailed picture of the high content screening/imaging market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for high content screening/imaging and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2026, as well as key market players.

This report discusses the high content screening/imaging industry and its various resources. It covers the overall high content screening/imaging market including instrument or platform, consumables (reagents and kits), software and analytics, and services. The report further analyzes the market based on application, providing an analysis of drug discovery, oncology, compound profiling, molecular diagnosis, toxicity studies and neuroscience. A complete regional analysis of the market is also studied in the report.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

44 data tables and 28 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for high content screening/imaging

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of high content screening/imaging market based on component, end user, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and information on new technologies and innovations of the industry

Discussion on advantages of high-throughput screening over manual screening, and COVID-19 impact on MedTech and medical tourism

Coverage of recent developments, research and development (R&D) exploration, clinical trials and government programs to predict market trends of the HCS/I market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including Molecular Devices (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Co., PerkinElmer Inc., Genedata AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the HCS/I market is the rising adoption of high content screening/imaging technology in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of HCS/Technology in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research centers indicates the importance of this information-rich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understand the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.

Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support, and the emergence of sophisticated informatics solutions, along with rising demand for better screening systems, is augmenting the demand for high content imaging within fully automated screening laboratories. Furthermore, technological advancements and developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. HCS/I systems have continually evolved with many improvements enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discoveryR&D globally, increasing investments, and introduction of advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers for the HCS/I market. The high cost of HCS/I instrumentation is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market.

The price of machinery and instrumentation prohibits a small economy country or a research organization from purchasing HCS/I equipment. Companies are introducing more sensitive cameras and better light sources, such as LED and multicolor illumination, which are increasing the output and reliability of the system and, therefore, the overall cost of the microscopes. The price of HCS/I equipment varies from a hundred thousand to a million dollars, depending on the specifications. Inadequate infrastructure and less funding for R&D in emerging countries will also hinder the market as installation and maintenance costs are also very high and not easily feasible for emerging economies. Adoption of HCS/I in the analysis of 3D spheroids, microtissues, and phenotypic assays, are expected to impact gene editing studies based on CRISPR-Cas9 in the future. Moreover, the growing availability of perturbagen libraries and HCS/I infrastructure within academic research centers has prompted widespread interest in HCS/I applications among academic investigators. The combination of HCS/I with chemical genetics, where small organic molecules are used to study biological systems has emerged as a powerful approach for defining protein functions and dissecting signaling pathways. The rapid growth of genome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) technology to probe gene function in mammalian cell culture systematically has popularized HCS/I systems in academic research environments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Technological Advancements

Cytometers

Detectors/Sensors

Liquid Handling Instruments

Process Overview

High Content Screening (HCS)

High Throughput Screening (HTS)

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Impact on MedTech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D Budget

Advantages Over Manual and High-Throughput Screening

Technological Advancements in High Content Screening/Imaging

Market Restraints

Expensive Equipment

Inadequate Infrastructure and Funding for R&D in Emerging Countries

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Various 3D Applications

Emerging Economies

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

Instruments and Platforms

Imaging Devices

Cytometers

Plate Readers

Light Sources

Detectors/Sensors

Liquid Handling Instruments

Market Size and Forecast

Consumables (Reagents and Kits)

Market Size and Forecast

Software and Analytics

Store Image and Database Management Software by Thermo Fisher Scientific

OpenHiCAMM (Open Hi Content Acquisition for ?Manager) Software

Market Size and Forecast

Services

siRNA Screens

Analysis of Fluorescent Cellular Assay

Robotic Liquid and Microplate Handling

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for High Content Screening/Imaging by Application

Drug Discovery

Oncology

Compound Profiling

Molecular Diagnosis

Toxicity Studies

Neuroscience

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for High Content Screening/Imaging by End User

Companies

Academics

Laboratories and Pathology Centers

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for High Content Screening/Imaging by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 10 Patent Review

Introduction

Patents Issued by Publication Year, 2015-2017

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Share Analysis

Strategies

Regional Distributors

End Users

Recent Developments

Chapter 12 Pricing Analysis of Instruments by Major Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Molecular Devices (Danaher)

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

BioTek (Agilent)

Essen Bioscience (Sartorius)

Logos Biosystems

Other Major Players

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Amri)

Aurelia Bioscience Ltd.

Axxam Spa

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Charles River

Corning Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Curiox Biosystems Inc.

Cytoo Sa

Danaher Corp.

De Novo Software

Discoverx Corp.

Essen Bioscience

Fluxion Biosciences

Genedata Ag

Hudson Robotics Inc.

Instrument Systems

Lumencor Inc.

Merck Millipore

Olympus Corp.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Phenovista Biosciences Llc

Platypus Technologies

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thorlabs Inc.

Vala Sciences Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

