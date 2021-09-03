Worldwide Food Allergen ELISA Kits Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Allergen ELISA Kits Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Food Allergen ELISA Kits from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Food Allergen ELISA Kits as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Peanuts & Soy Allergen
- Wheat Allergen
- Milk Allergen
- Eggs Allergen
- Seafood Allergen
Companies Covered:
- Neogen
- Crystal Chem
- SGS S.A.
- Intertek Group plc
- TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd
- ALS Limited
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation
- AsureQuality Ltd
- Microbac Laboratories Inc
- Romer Lab
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Food Allergen Elisa Kits by Region
8.2 Import of Food Allergen Elisa Kits by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size
9.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size
10.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size
11.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size
12.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size
13.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size
14.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Market Size Forecast
15.2 Food Allergen Elisa Kits Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Neogen
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Neogen
16.1.4 Neogen Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Crystal Chem
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Crystal Chem
16.2.4 Crystal Chem Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 SGS S.A.
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of SGS S.A.
16.3.4 SGS S.A. Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Intertek Group plc
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Intertek Group plc
16.4.4 Intertek Group plc Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd
16.5.4 TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 ALS Limited
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of ALS Limited
16.6.4 ALS Limited Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Eurofins Scientific SE
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Eurofins Scientific SE
16.7.4 Eurofins Scientific SE Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation
16.8.4 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 AsureQuality Ltd
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of AsureQuality Ltd
16.9.4 AsureQuality Ltd Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Microbac Laboratories Inc
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Microbac Laboratories Inc
16.10.4 Microbac Laboratories Inc Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Romer Lab
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Food Allergen ELISA Kits Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Romer Lab
16.11.4 Romer Lab Food Allergen ELISA Kits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84nwhg