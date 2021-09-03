Middle Eastern Power Rental Market Report 2021: Focus on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Middle Eastern Power Rental Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle Eastern Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, and the rest of the Middle East with COVID-19 impact.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel-based and gas-based), output power (50-300 KVA, 300-500 KVA, 600 KVA-1MW, and >1MW), application (prime, continuous, and standby), end user group (construction, oil & gas, utilities, data centers, others) and rental provider.

Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.

The Middle Eastern Power Rental Market is in the growth stage. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of local companies holding a major portion of the market share.

The market is projected to experience a steady growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027). The market is expected to be driven by increasing construction activity, a resurgence of the events industry, and regional economic development.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Middle Eastern Power Rental Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the Middle Eastern Power Rental Market. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

This study captures the following information on Middle Eastern Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Companies Featured:

Aggreko plc

Al Faris Group

Al-Bahar (Mohamed Abdulrahman Al- Bahar) (CAT Caterpillar Inc.)

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Company Ltd. (Altaaqa)

Atlas Copco

Rental Solutions and Services Ltd. (RSS)

SES SMART Energy Solutions

Sudhir Rentals and Byrne Equipment Rental

The Kanoo Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Market Definitions

III. Methodology

IV. Middle Eastern Power Rental Market: Executive Summary

a. COVID-19 Impact

b. Competitive Factors

c. Middle Eastern Rental Market: Market Drivers and Impact

d. Middle Eastern Power Rental Market: Market Challenges and Impact

e. Middle Eastern Power Rental Market: Market Trends

f. Middle Eastern Power Rental Market: Market Trends - Power Projects

V. Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2020-2027

b. Revenue Forecast, General Rental 2020-2027

c. Revenue Forecast, Power Projects, 2020-2027

d. Market Share by Country, General Rental, Middle East, 2020

e. Market Share by Revenue, General Rental, Middle East, 2020

f. Market Share by Revenue, by Fuel Type, Middle East, 2020

g. Market Share by Revenue, by Generator Size, Middle East, 2020

h. Market Share by Revenue, by Application, Middle East, 2020

i. Market Share by Revenue, by End User, Middle East, 2020

