Lands’ End Announces Partnership with X-Trade to Establish Trading Presence in European Marketplaces

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, is announcing its partnership with X-Trade, a leading online trader among independent German platform sellers in the fashion sector.



Through the partnership, X-Trade will manage warehousing, customer logistics, sales and aftersales of Lands’ End merchandise on leading fashion and general marketplaces in Europe. The first phase of the partnership includes men’s and women’s apparel and began with a soft launch in August on Zalando, Europe’s leading online fashion platform based in Berlin, Germany.

“Our partnership with X-Trade is an important continuation of our efforts to reach more customers in Europe and provide them with high-quality, comfortable apparel that is synonymous with the Lands’ End brand,” said Constanze Freienstein, Managing Director of Lands’ End Europe.

“The X-Trade team is very pleased to collaborate with Lands' End in making their Lands’ End assortment available on Marketplaces throughout Europe. Our many years of platform expertise and our infrastructure optimized for the marketplace economy help Lands' End not only to be represented quickly and cost-effectively on all relevant marketplaces for fashion, but also to win new customer groups,” said Sascha Rosenau, CEO, X-Trade.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About X-Trade:

X-Trade is a medium-sized, independent company from Magdeburg, Germany, founded by Sascha Rosenau and René Buhe in 2006. The essence of the company is already in the name: Trading is at the core of our business model. With more than 130 employees, X-Trade is present on 15+ marketplaces in 10+ countries as well as our own online shop tauro.de. In order to be able to supply our customers quickly and reliably, we rely on our own warehouse space of over 18,000 m². The service levels of the marketplaces and the CI specifications of our brands and partners are our main focus and always at the forefront. Since its foundation, X-Trade has delivered shoes, sneakers, fashion and sports articles of renowned brands to over two million customers.

