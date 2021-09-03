Cassava Sciences Releases a Public Statement Regarding Recent Allegations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today released a public statement regarding recent allegations made against the Company.



“Let me be very clear: I think these allegations are false,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “The allegations claim our science is improbable, unexpected and unique to Cassava Sciences, and therefore it’s all an elaborate fraud. By these criteria, all drug innovations are fraudulent. We intend to vigorously defend ourselves and our stakeholders against false and misleading allegations.”

Cassava Sciences’ full public statement is now available as an audio file made by Remi Barbier, President & CEO, or as a written transcript. Both are intended to be similar in content and are available on-line on the links below:

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

