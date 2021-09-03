Insights on the Bio Polyurethane Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Cargill and Mitsui Chemicals Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio Polyurethane Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bio Polyurethane Market size was estimated at USD 3,669.39 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,291.67 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 17.29% to reach USD 9,557.00 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Bio Polyurethane to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Bio Polyurethane Market was examined across Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers, Flexible Foam, and Rigid Foam.

Based on Application, the Bio Polyurethane Market was examined across Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Footwear, Furniture and Interiors, and Packaging.

Based on Geography, the Bio Polyurethane Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bio Polyurethane Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Bio Polyurethane Market, including BASF SE, Bayers AG, Biesterfeld AG, BioBased Technologies, LLC, British Vita Unlimited, Cargill, Incorporated, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, Foster Corporation., GuKoTech GmbH, Hitachi Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC., Johnson Controls International PLC, Lubrizol Corporation, Mats Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Panama Trimmings S.r.l., RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Recticel S.A., Rhino Linings Corporation, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd, SNP Inc., Stahl Holdings B.V, TSE Industries, Inc., and Woodbridge Foam Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bio Polyurethane Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Bio Polyurethane Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Bio Polyurethane Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bio Polyurethane Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bio Polyurethane Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Bio Polyurethane Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Bio Polyurethane Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Demand for eco-friendly polymers with rising environmental issues

5.1.1.2. Initiatives from government policies to adopt bio polyurethane and reduce dependence on polymers

5.1.1.3. Rise in the development of construction sector

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatility of raw materials and price fluctuations

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Economically sustainable and alleviates carbon footprint

5.1.3.2. Steady shift of industries towards bio-based polymers

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of research and development

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Bio Polyurethane Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Adhesives & Sealants

6.3. Coatings

6.4. Elastomers

6.5. Flexible Foam

6.6. Rigid Foam



7. Bio Polyurethane Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Construction

7.4. Electronics & Appliances

7.5. Footwear

7.6. Furniture and Interiors

7.7. Packaging



8. Americas Bio Polyurethane Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Bio Polyurethane Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bio Polyurethane Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. BASF SE

12.2. Bayers AG

12.3. Biesterfeld AG

12.4. BioBased Technologies, LLC

12.5. British Vita Unlimited

12.6. Cargill, Incorporated

12.7. Covestro AG

12.8. Dow Chemical Company

12.9. Foster Corporation.

12.10. GuKoTech GmbH

12.11. Hitachi Chemical Company

12.12. Huntsman International LLC.

12.13. Johnson Controls International PLC

12.14. Lubrizol Corporation

12.15. Mats Inc.

12.16. Mitsui Chemicals

12.17. Panama Trimmings S.r.l.

12.18. RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

12.19. Recticel S.A.

12.20. Rhino Linings Corporation

12.21. Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd

12.22. SNP Inc.

12.23. Stahl Holdings B.V

12.24. TSE Industries, Inc.

12.25. Woodbridge Foam Corporation.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76otuy