LED Lighting and Controls Provider Orion to Webcast H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference Presentation Monday, September 13th

MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 23nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Monday and Tuesday, September 13th and 14th. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl will host a webcast presentation available throughout the conference, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET Monday, September 13th, and both Mike Altschaefl and CFO Per Brodin will be available for virtual investor meetings on September 13th & 14th.



Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting with Orion.

H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading Cleantech and Growth companies over the course of three days, from Monday, September 13th through Wednesday, September 15th.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.