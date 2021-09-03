Stock Yards Bancorp To Participate In The Raymond James 2021 Virtual U.S. Bank Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James 2021 Virtual U.S. Bank Conference to be held virtually September 8 - 9, 2021, and will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on September 8th.



Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before September 8, 2021.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.1 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”