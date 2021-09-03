Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date 09/08/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,230
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.218/2.810
Total Number of Bids Received 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,180
Total Number of Successful Bids 18
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.218/2.810
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.340/2.760
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.218/2.810
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.248/2.800
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.340/2.760
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.110/2.860
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.228/2.810
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.31