Machine Vision Lighting Market ($2.03Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine Vision Lighting Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Machine Vision Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Lighting Type, Spectrum of Light, Application, and Geography,” the Machine Vision Lighting Market is projected to reach US$ 2,038.8 million by 2028 from US$ 1,186.6 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the 2021–2028.

Machine Vision Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advanced Illumination Inc.; EFFILUX; Moritex Corporation; National Instruments Corporation; Omron Microscan System, Inc.; Cognex Corporation; ProPhotonix Limited; Smart Vision Lights; Spectrum Illumination; and TPL Vision are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global machine vision lighting market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, ProPhotonix Limited announced an extension to its existing UVC LED product range, the COBRA Clean FX1. This compact, plug and play UVC LED lamp is now available in four wavelengths—265nm, 275nm, 285nm, and 310nm.

In machine vision systems, LED lights have been acknowledged as a technological basis for lighting test objects. However, there is still a need for optimization. There are certain customer-specific applications that are lacking individual mechanical and optical designs. A massive number of machine vision end users require lighting with higher intensity, available at lower price and easier integration. The vital factors comprise customer-centric adaptation possibilities in lighting geometry, numerous selections for operation, and fast delivery times with wavelengths. The requirements for illumination systems particularly high power density for faster production process, which need shorter exposure times and, therefore more luminous intensity is witnessing a high demand. Manufacturers of machine vision lighting are thus catering to this inclination by manufacturing high-power LEDs. Constant developments in the LED-based lights for complex end-user applications is anticipated to provide a prosperous opportunity to the market.

The presence of strong manufacturing sector in developed and developing economies of APAC is influencing the market growth for machine vision lighting. Also, the increasing adoption of machine vision systems by different end-user industries is bolstering the market growth. Rising living standard of people across the globe, coupled with stringent government standards for different products, is impacting the market positively. Moreover, backed by government support for reinforcing manufacturing sector, MEA and SAM are witnessing growth in their industrial sector. With government planning to make the UAE and Saudi Arabia as a manufacturing hub in coming years, it is expected to create opportunities for machine vision systems including lights, laser, and many more. In the Middle East, Jaguar Land Rover and Mars (the food manufacturer) have already taken high interest for manufacturing.

Intelligent or smart lighting aims to exquisitely exploit the supply of illumination systems and thus use them more efficiently and economically. Intelligent lighting can also be used for monitoring illumination systems and is consequently a move toward Industry 4.0. The growing trend of factory automation is resulting in the adoption of smart lighting technology in machine vision systems.

Machine Vision Lighting market: Application Overview

Lighting is one of the most significant elements of a machine vision system. Selecting an appropriate lighting component for a precise application is essential to ensure consistently and reliability of the tasks performed by the machine vision system.

Machine vision systems are significantly used in almost every industry for various applications. These systems provide powerful and cost-effective way of automatic quality assurance and high speed operations compared to that of human interfaced operations. The machine vision systems are majorly used for manufacturing purposes in various industries. They act as useful tools in manufacturing-based purposes and transportation & logistics services. They also help in inspections, food packaging, product packaging, and tracking of stock keeping units (SKUs) of the products. Machine vision systems provide a variety of services for end-user ecosystem, which comprises automotive, electronics & semiconductors, food & beverages, medical & pharmaceuticals, packaging & logistics, and others.













