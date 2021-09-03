North American Voice Assistant Applications Markets 2020-2025 with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Assistant and Microsoft's Cortana Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Assistant Applications: North American Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the market for commercialized voice assistant applications. It helps readers understand how the voice assistant market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption.
The popular voice assistants available in the market are Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Assistant and Microsoft's Cortana.
The report focuses on virtual applications that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of advanced voice assistant applications. The scope of this report also includes coverage of the services available for integrating virtual applications solutions or managed services.
The scope of the report includes various components used in voice assistant applications, namely solutions and services. Additionally, the applications industry for the market is segmented into web applications, mobile applications and devices. The present global market offers an opportunity to stakeholders, largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and along with the increased use of IoT devices and the implementation of Artificial Intelligent (AI) technology across the automotive sector as well as in smart home devices.
This report highlights different solution types in the market for voice assistant applications, including standalone and integrated solutions. The services segment is primarily sub-divided into training and consulting, integration services, support and maintenance. The estimated and forecast market revenues considered in this report are the sum of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.
This report is also segmented on the basis of end users, namely, individual users, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. To analyze ongoing trends in the market, the report surveys the strategies adopted by the companies operating in the global market. The report provides market share analysis and key vendor profiles of top voice assistant application providers. At the region level, the study focuses on North American countries.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown resulting from the lockdown in various countries. It has been observed that when people, in response to COVID-19, adopted safety measures such as social distancing restrictions and began relying more on technology, the demand for voice assistants increased.
It is expected that the demand for voice assistant applications across the automotive as well as smart home industries will increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby boost the market for voice assistant applications.
The report includes:
- An overview of North American markets for voice assistant applications
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Market share analysis of the voice assistant applications based on components (solutions & services), application, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth
- Discussion on uses, evolution, and future of voice assistant applications and impact analysis of COVID-19 on voice assistant application market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and detailed company profiles
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Uses of Voice Assistant Applications
- Evolution of Voice Assistant Applications
- Key Predictions for the Future of Voice Assistant Applications
- Streamlined Conversations
- Compatibility and Integration
- Search Behaviors
- Individualized Experiences
- Voice Push Notifications
- Touch Interaction
- Security is the Key
- Impact of COVID-19
- Financial Impact
- Impact of COVID-19 on Voice Assistant Applications Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Solutions
- Standalone Solutions
- Integrated Solutions
- Services
- Training and Consulting Services
- Integrated Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Web Applications
- Mobile Applications
- Devices
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Consumers
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon
- Apple Inc.
- Baidu
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Samsung Group
- Sonos Inc.
- Soundhound Inc.
