Introducing SafemoonAVAX, the Safemoon of the AVAX Chain

Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeMoon-AVAX is an exciting and recently launched C-Chain token, making its foothold on the Avalanche Network. Their goal is to fill the market need for a C-Chain Launchpad, given the rapidly growing market, and use that momentum to take the industry by storm.



Investors are incentivized to hold through a couple of major draw-ins. The first is the frictionless yield redistribution system that automatically rewards holders of the token a percentage of every transaction in $SAFEMOONA, the native token of SafeMoon-AVAX. This way, holders will be able to generate passive income in the native token, and watch their investment grow from the sidelines with no effort.

The second and more enticing opportunity for holders of the token will be the exclusive access to upcoming projects on the SafeMoon-AVAX Launchpad. SafeMoon-AVAX has teamed up with a group of highly knowledgeable full-stack developers to ensure the success of this vision. Within the first week of the token being live, the team went above and beyond to deliver the community the beta front-end design for the Launchpad.

Besides being able to participate in exclusive IDOs, the team wanted to ensure that those who were bigger SafeMoon-AVAX holders would get an additional benefit, as a tribute to their loyalty to the token. Therefore, a tier-based system will also be implemented in the creation of the contract, that will reward those who are holding more $SAFEMOONA tokens, with better initial DEX offering (IDO) rates.

Although the team has developed a vision, and a plan for the growth of SafeMoon-AVAX, it will still be a community-friendly token, which places the values of the community at the forefront of its helm. The best way for the community to be involved firsthand, is to include them in some aspects of the decision-making process. Whether they have suggestions for giveaways, or who they would like to see the brand partnered with, having a say in the token will develop the relationship between the team and the community.

In regards to the marketing of the token, the SafeMoon-AVAX team has been focusing its efforts on a variety of different outlets. Some of the major avenues that have been utilized till now include, social media campaigning, influencer/celebrity partnerships, press releases, giveaway campaigns, and exchange listings, such as their recent listing on CoinGecko. This is subject to grow as the token gets farther into its lifecycle, and as the release of the Launchpad gets closer, a more aggressive style of marketing will begin with it.

More information from the project can be found on their website and Telegram Group below:

https://safemoonavax.com/

https://t.me/SafeMoonAVAX

https://twitter.com/Safemoon_Avax

https://safemoonavax.medium.com

"The vision of this project since it was created has always been the same. The goal is to bring a highly legitimate and successful token to the Avalanche network, and then use that as a catalyst to encourage users to migrate to the fastest smart contract platform in the industry. And once we saw the rapid growth of the token we were inspired to take it a step further, while still staying true to our vision, and the best way to do that is through the Launchpad.”



- SafeMoon-AVAX Core Team Member

Media Details

Company: SafeMoon-AVAX

Email: safemoonavax@outlook.com

Website: https://safemoonavax.com/

Source Link