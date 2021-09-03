BGM Electronic Services Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award

Detroit, MI, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer BGM Electronic Services was recognized by General Motors as one of their top global partners through its 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. BGM was one of 26 companies to receive GM’s coveted Overdrive Award. BGM was a key player in partnership with GM to successfully produce 30,000+ VOSN ventilators to the US Government.

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key priorities, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.

GM also recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year in the Supplier of the Year awards. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

For BGM’s performance in producing these critical care products BGM was selected as one of the Grand Marshall’s of the Detroit Thanksgiving Parade. BGM was selected along with 8 other front-line hero’s supporting the effort to fight the COVID pandemic.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year, and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“Thank you to GM and to all our employees at BGM for the highly sought-after GM Overdrive Award. This award reflects the hard work and dedication to GM and all our customers. Our team worked incredible hours with the thought process of a family member may need one of these life saving devices. We produced over 390,000 complex circuit board assemblies in less than 4 months.” said Terry Bishop, CEO and President at BGM Electronic Services.

Dave Jones, Senior Director, Supply Chain Management at Ventec Life Systems also added “The level of engagement of the BGM team to ensure success was outstanding. Collectively, we worked seven days a week for many months to make things happen. The BGM team did everything possible during peak production to provide the needed electronic assemblies to keep the manufacturing lines running. Together with GM, we produced 30,000 VOCSN critical care ventilators in just 154 days, averaging one ventilator every seven minutes. When we say we were “one team with one mission,” we know just how important partners like BGM were to our success, and we couldn’t have done it without the tireless dedication of the BGM team.”

About BGM Electronic Services

BGM Electronic services provides electronic, mechanical and software engineering services to transform our customers ideas to production products. BGM also has printed circuit board manufacturing expertise from quick turn prototyping to high volume production as well as system build capability. Our new Auburn Hills Michigan Tech Center is also home to our extensive EMC test services. BGM services the Automotive, Medical, IoT and Industrial markets.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.