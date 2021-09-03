Global Video Games Market Report 2021: 2019 Data, 2020 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2025

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Games: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the market for video games with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video games in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.

The gaming market is dominated by world-famous consoles and brands from reputable game development companies like Sony PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, etc. The sector is characterized by a tremendous amount of innovation and dynamics, not just growth. More than one billion video game consoles have been sold, worldwide, over the last decade. Video games are a popular form of media consumption, competing with Hollywood's most profitable blockbusters.

Marketing executives are turning to video games in a wide variety of industries to market goods, through movie tie-ins and in-game promotion. An important factor in video games is the availability of platform and game distribution technologies. The rising demand for video games has opened a new branch of industry. The digital game sector remains very powerful, even as other media industries are experiencing a decline.

Some of the major factors driving growth in the video gaming market include a steady rise in the number of gamers, increased innovation in game design, increased interest in eSports, and the advancement of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Nevertheless, video gaming market growth is being hampered by factors such as piracy concerns and game addiction regulations.

In this report, the video gaming market was segmented, based on genre, into action games, shooting, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others. Action games are the most popular, testing the reflexes, reaction speed, and hand-eye coordination of players. The next most famous genre is sports games. The segment's success is primarily due to the fact that sports games mimic conventional physical sport; artificial intelligence (AI) or other real-life people manage the opposing team.

The video gaming industry is classified by platform: console games, mobile games, PC games, and others. Mobile Gaming is the largest contributor to the ever-expanding demand for video games today.

Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video game developers. Video gaming publishers can earn revenue from games through various processes. The methods of monetizing games vary, especially between different genres or platforms. Revenues benefit developers, copyright owners, and other stakeholders. Some important revenue streams for video game publishers include retail purchases, digital distribution, subscription models, microtransactions, downloadable content, player trading, and advertising.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Analysis of market trends and identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry

A look into the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the video gaming industry and discussion on educational applications of video games

Highlights of current and future market potential, market size, and market share analysis based on genre, mode, type, platform, and region

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Apple Inc., Epic Games Inc, Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

