Global Industrial Lubricants Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application, Type and Region

The Global Industrial Lubricants Market size was estimated at USD 82.18 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 84.94 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.69% to reach USD 102.18 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Industrial Lubricants to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the Industrial Lubricants Market was examined across Air Compressors, Auxiliary Equipment's, Bearings, Gears, Hydraulics, Natural Gas Engines, and Turbines.

Based on Type, the Industrial Lubricants Market was examined across Fluids, Grease, and Oils.

Based on Geography, the Industrial Lubricants Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Lubricants Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market, including Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs Group, Kluber Lubrication, Petrochina Company Limited, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sinopec Limited, Total S.A., and Valvoline International, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Lubricants Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Lubricants Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Lubricants Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Lubricants Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Surge in the usage of high-performance lubricants

5.1.1.2. Growing demand from the wind energy sector

5.1.1.3. Robust expansion of global cold chain markets

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Fluctuating crude oil prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing popularity of bio-based industrial lubricants

5.1.3.2. Rapid automation in various end-use industries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of bio-based and synthetic lubricants

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Industrial Lubricants Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Air Compressors

6.3. Auxiliary Equipment's

6.4. Bearings

6.5. Gears

6.6. Hydraulics

6.7. Natural Gas Engines

6.8. Turbines



7. Industrial Lubricants Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fluids

7.3. Grease

7.4. Oils



8. Americas Industrial Lubricants Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Industrial Lubricants Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Lubricants Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Chevron Corporation

12.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.3. Fuchs Group

12.4. Kluber Lubrication

12.5. Petrochina Company Limited

12.6. Phillips 66

12.7. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

12.8. Sinopec Limited

12.9. Total S.A.

12.10. Valvoline International, Inc.



13. Appendix

