RFOX Games free-to-play, play-to-earn Kogs SLAM! aims to introduce millions to NFTs

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Asian based RFOX Games (a subsidiary of RedFOX Labs $RFOX ) will release its free-to-play, play-to-earn game KOGs SLAM! in closed beta this Friday the 3rd of September and welcome YGG ( Yield Guild Games ) to the beta release.



RFOX Games’ maiden release KOGs SLAM! is a digital gaming experience inspired by the 90’s schoolyard phenomenon POGs. RFOX Games will introduce a free play-to-earn model to millions of users in the Southeast Asian region.

RFOX Games, a subsidiary of Southeast Asian venture builder RedFOX Labs, has been working on a game that focuses on digital inclusion and allows people hit hardest by economic challenges an opportunity to earn from their mobile phones.

The closed beta trial for play-to-earn will kick off on September 3 and run for a month before its international public release. The beta release will allow for 5,000 participants to compete for the $RFOX token and prizes and is expected to be heavily oversubscribed.

The easy-to-learn game also has a popular NFT collection called KOGs, which is an acronym for Keys to Other Games. KOGs recently launched its limited Bad Days NFT collection featuring Marvel characters created by Stan Lee. The sale ended last August 28 but you can still buy KOGs here.

Ben Fairbank, CEO, and Co-founder of RedFOX Labs commented:

"It is highly likely that this game could reach millions of users across Southeast Asia and beyond when you consider that a free play-to-earn model would be welcomed with open arms by those most impacted by COVID, with many having lost their jobs.”

"We had an ambitious plan and model, and we are finally ready to go to the closed beta for the play-to-earn. We are thrilled to welcome YGG and Real Deal to the trial who can help us gain exposure to a wider audience of play-to-earn gamers. We are thrilled to have organizations of this caliber join the trial.”

Gabby Dizon, Co-founder of Yield Guild Games commented:

“We're happy to be working with RFOX GAMES to bring YGG members into the KOGS SLAM closed beta. This gives an opportunity for our underserved members to start earning while they move up our scholarship waitlist. Being able to start playing for free and move earnings directly to GCash will massively increase play-to-earn adoption in the Philippines.”

Register here for the closed beta and early releases.

RedFOX Labs will also feature the KOGs collection and games in its upcoming metaverse the RFOX VALT

About RFOX Games

RFOX Games, launched by RedFOX Labs, Southeast Asia’s first blockchain venture builder. RFOX Games is building a series of interoperable games that are PLAY TO EARN and support the KOGs NFT collection. The entire RFOX ecosystem is supported by its native currency $RFOX and users will be able to compete in head-to-head and tournament-based games to win NFT prizes and $RFOX.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.

RedFOX Labs Official Channels:

Website: https://www.redfoxlabs.io/rfox

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redfoxlabs.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/redfoxlabs_io

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjSvr6RFSMlN00mWRiU0mSQ

RFOX Games Twitter: https://twitter.com/RFOX_GAMES

KOGS Twitter: https://twitter.com/KOGS_GG

KOGS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kogs.gg/

KOGS Discord: https://discord.gg/5kNdg7U9bU