Polker (PKR) Announces a Trading Competition on BitMart

GZIRA, Malta, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polker (PKR) team, announces that they will organise a trading competition to celebrate their BitMart listing. This famous "Play-to-Earn" NFT Game Polker is also endorced by Akon, the Senegalese-American R&B superstar, singer, songwriter, and record producer from New Jersey. Akon has released a video voicing his support for Polker.game - an up and coming Play-to-Earn NFT game (Akon's video https://youtu.be/vONY86jRy-I ). Akon rose to fame in 2004 after the release of his album 'Locked Up' and is perhaps most famous for his hit single 'Smack That' featuring Eminem. Akon was even listed in Forbes top 100 most powerful Celebrities.



"Shoutout to Polker man, this game is revolutionary, I got a chance to play and wow, a card game experience in 3D, built-in Unreal Engine 4, this is hands down, this is the best play to earn, NFT game in the space." – Akon

What is Polker.game?

Polker.game has just announced their Play-to-Earn platform, a unique and impressive online gaming experience utilizing Unreal Engine 4. The game is available for absolutely anyone to play, for those looking to play a couple of quick hands at a table without wagering any money – then the game is available completely free.

Polker.game claims that their focus has always been on community, transparency, fairness, and also on creating a good game – and they have certainly been successful in all aspects with this release. The game focuses on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and in-game upgrades which become available by winning more hands within the Polker platform. NFTs have been the biggest trend within the blockchain industry so far in 2021, and blockchain gaming is forecasted to be the next. With Polker integrating NFTs and blockchain gaming into its impressive gaming platform it really does seem set to be the next big thing.

$PKR & Polker.Game

$PKR is the native token of Polker.game and can be used to purchase NFTs, gaming assets like cosmetics, and can be staked with an impressive APR (Forecast of 15% as of August 2021). $PKR isn't required to play Polker due to the play-to-earn nature of the game, however, the token will create a large part of the ecosystem and metaverse in the future.

$PKR is cross-chain compatible and currently available on Ethereum, Smart Chain, and Tron – with Polygon bridge coming soon too.

$PKR Listing on BitMart

Until now $PKR has been available on multiple decentralized exchanges (DEX) – including UniSwap and PancakeSwap. Although the DeFi has increased in use massively over the past few years it is still an area that many investors and cryptocurrency users are unfamiliar with. Polker.game is now listed and live on BitMart – a popular and traditional centralized exchange (CEX).

To celebrate the BitMart listing Polker is organising a trading competition and more details can be found on the BitMart exchange.

The Future of Polker.game?

Company with both an international and highly experienced development team. Polker is also only part of the PKR ecosystem, with pkr.io displaying a huge amount of new development and innovation in addition to Polker. With the massive shoutout from Akon and their recent listing on BitMart, Polker.game is sure to be making waves within the blockchain gaming and NFT communities.

