Perpetual Industries Announces the Alpha Beta Launch of the AutoGrafic Mobile App

AUBURN, Ind. , Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (“Perpetual” or the “Company”), an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies and products, is pleased to announce the live alpha beta launch of its mobile app for the AutoGrafic Software division. The highly anticipated launch will be hosted on-site at the Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Collector Car Auction, Sept. 3 and 4, 2021, and at the Kannenberg Collection Auction Sept. 10 and 11 in Auburn, Indiana. Worldwide Auctioneers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual.

Worldwide Auctioneers’ attendees will be the first to experience a sneak peek of the current version of the interactive mobile app. Various levels of subscription plans will soon become available for car enthusiasts to access functionality on a per-feature basis using their mobile phones or web browsers.

The AutoGrafic software system was born from the vision of Travis LaVine and Jason Stoller, of LaVine Restorations, to fill a need in the industry for a user-friendly software that could be a singular point for the collector car community.

“I am excited to take the next step in the development and deployment of AutoGrafic. There’s no time like the present to showcase our automotive past using new technology. This is a great step in sharing these rolling artworks in a new and different way,” said Travis Lavine, co-founder of AutoGrafic Software System. “I look forward to receiving feedback and discussing ideas that we can develop into the app as we progress. Our goal is to develop a digital platform to help the current and next generation experience the art of the automobile in a whole new way.”

AutoGrafic is a software as a service (SaaS) and social application that utilizes cutting-edge technology to host a myriad of features for automotive promotion and preservation. It is the industry’s first mobile app with a platform that aims to set a new standard for global car collectors and automotive enthusiasts. This unique, multifaceted, interactive automotive experience will include features for collection management, social events, car auctions, insurance, research, preservation and historical documentation.

“We could not have asked for a better event to test our best features than at the Worldwide auctions. We will be displaying the app to the very people it was built for,” said Evan Witmer, lead software developer at Perpetual. “This is an important piece in our blockchain division that brings much needed new technology and innovation to the collector car industry.”

The U.S. classic car market has recorded steady expansion over recent years, accounting for revenue of approximately $12.63 billion in 2020, according to Statista Research Department. The same report forecasts growth to $15.52 billion by 2023. According to data from IBISWorld, the market for classic car dealers in the U.S. was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021, achieving a CAGR of 1.5% from 2016 to 2021 despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perpetual Industries’ goal is to capitalize on this currently growing marketplace sector to create an immersive interactive experience, while at the same time creating a central hub that will attract the next generation of car enthusiasts.

Worldwide Auctioneers’ 14th annual Auburn Auction takes place in Auburn, Indiana, the birthplace of the collector car auction industry. The event will be simultaneously offered live and online, allowing car aficionados everywhere to participate. The auction features one of Worldwide Auctioneers’ most exclusive lists of offerings yet, including outstanding prewar automobiles, select muscle cars, American and European sportscars, classics and racers, as well as an exceptional selection of the best automobilia and memorabilia to be found ( https://nnw.fm/gpAv2 ).

The Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg Collection Auction features the lifetime collection of Kannenberg, a celebrated flat-track racer. Also held in Auburn, this all no-reserve auction will be presented by Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings and features the lifetime collection of Kannenberg, a celebrated flat-track racer ( https://nnw.fm/KgBrk ). This prestigious two-day event is particularly noteworthy because it showcases one of the most significant motorcycle collections to ever come to market.

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to “perpetuate industry” by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company’s core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low cost, green energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications. For more information about Perpetual and its divisions, please visit www.perpetualindustries.com

About Worldwide Auctioneers

Located in Auburn, Indiana, Worldwide is recognized as the leader in high-end collector car auctioneering globally. The sale and acquisition of vintage motorcars is at the core of the business, whose sole focus is helping you buy and sell great motorcars, whether privately or at auction. We are unique in having owners who are also chief auctioneers and motorcar specialists, so you deal directly with us. No one knows your motorcar better, because we consign it, research it and market it. No other company is better positioned to represent your investment. With Worldwide Auctioneers, you will get our personal attention, and you won’t get lost in the crowd. Read more about Worldwide Auctioneers at www.worldwideauctioneers.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as “forward-looking information” as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” ‎“should,” “potential,” “‎‎will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

