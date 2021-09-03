TLIS Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Talis Biomedical - Stock Price has Plummeted since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLIS).



On or about February 12, 2021, Talis sold approximately 13.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16 a share, raising nearly $221 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted, closing at $8.44 on September 2, 2021.

On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its 2nd quarter financial results. During the earnings call, it was disclosed that “In the near term, our development time lines have been extended by delays in the launching of our COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale.”

Then, on August 30, 2021, Talis announced that its President, CEO, and Director resigned.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its February 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

