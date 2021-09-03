Kranz Finance Just Announced the Name of the New DEX Aggregator - Kranz Token (KRZ)

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 24th, the Kranz Finance team announced the name of the new Decentralized Exchange Aggregator that is under development: OnlySwap, becoming the only swap necessary to use. OnlySwap will be using Kranz Token as an Automated Market Maker Token and as a Reward Token that will be rewarding businesses proportionally on every transaction for accepting cryptocurrency.



Since Kranz Token has a burn function on every transaction, the supply will become increasingly scarce over time, especially after full implementation on the exchange.

What Is Kranz Token? KRZ Token is an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token contract that is covering the cost for, and rewarding, businesses to start accepting cryptocurrency.

What costs does Kranz Token cover for businesses? With its Integration Fund, Kranz purchases any necessary technology (like a new tablet/computer) or the cost of any software development (like website integration) to make accepting cryptocurrency easier.

How is Kranz Token rewarding businesses? Kranz has a Reward Fund with token allocations specifically set aside for businesses that cooperate with them and start accepting cryptocurrency.

Where does Kranz Token get its funding? There is a 1% fee on every transaction (with a 3% sell fee on Uniswap and Pancakeswap). 50% of the fees are burned, 30% goes toward the Integration Fund, 10% goes toward the Reward Fund, and 10% goes toward Liquidity.

The DEX Aggregator is only the first step. The Decentralized Exchange Aggregator is currently under development by OnlySwap, Inc., but they also have plans to unify a Centralized Exchange with it on the same website. This upcoming Centralized Exchange will be completely covering the arbitrage and volatility for businesses so that they can accept cryptocurrency and have the $USD that they need deposited directly into their business bank account.

Business who would like accept cryptocurrency should e-mail: partnership@kranz.finance.com

For more information, please visit https://www.kranz.finance/

How To buy Kranz: Kranz is available on XT.com, Uniswap, and Pancakeswap. KRZ is also available on the UniTrade bridge so that you can convert KRZ, back-and-forth, from an ERC-20 token to a BEP-20 token ( https://www.unitrade.app/bridge ).

XT.com Trade Link:

https://www.xt.com/trade/krz_usdt

Uniswap Link:

https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xf54b304e2e4b28c7e46619d1a340f9b2b72383d7

Pancakeswap Link:

https://exchange.pancakeswap.finance/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xf54b304e2e4b28c7e46619d1a340f9b2b72383d7

KRZ/ETH Chart View:

https://www.dextools.io/app/uniswap/pair-explorer/0x718e7c6022255fc9b7c6a43d0c00c8dca193321d

KRZ ETH and BSC Contract Address:

0xf54b304e2e4b28c7e46619d1a340f9b2b72383d7

