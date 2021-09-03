The New Ion Pen Light From Koehler BrightStar is a Perfect Companion in the Dark

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Ion Pen Light is rugged, compact and carries an industry-leading 135 lumens that will cast a light 100 feet and engineered to provide a high lumen output through the entire three-hour runtime. The Ion makes it easier than ever to carry the brightness of a big flashlight in a form that fits into a shirt pocket.

The rear button switch can be operated in a momentary mode or continuous light. The Ion Pen Light's construction is anodized aircraft aluminum and it comes with a pocket clip attachment. Just 5- 1/8 inches long and 5/8" wide, it is drop-rated at 2 meters, water-proof to one meter and powered by 2-AAA batteries (not included).

It is the perfect professional everyday carry light.

Model # 60500

MSRP $19.99

About Koehler Bright Star, LLC

Koehler Bright Star manufactures tough lights that help professionals who work in dark places stay safe and get the job done. Our flashlights, lanterns and headlamps serve the mining, marine, industrial, fire, and manufacturing industries and they are used in some of the darkest, most challenging environments all over the world.

See it all.™ www.flashlight.com

Koehler BrightStar, LLC. 380 Stewart Rd., Hanover Township, PA 18706 A Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway Company

Press contact- Loring Grove 610-290-2081

Ion Pen Light

Rugged, waterproof, Ion Pen Light fits in your pocket and carries 135 lumens.

