Titan Brands Ranks on 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Titan Brands ranks No. 2,910 on its annual Inc. 5000 list.

Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Titan Brands — parent company to Titan Attachments, Titan Fitness, Titan Ramps, and Titan Great Outdoors — is a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company offering premium products at affordable prices. The company has experienced exponential three-year revenue growth of 134 percent.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," says Austin Speck, CEO of Titan Brands. "As a team, we set extremely high expectations and focus on results. Our agile, results-driven culture pushes us to adapt quickly and stay ahead of an ever-evolving environment. Making the Inc. 5000 list is an awesome accomplishment, but honestly, we feel like we are just getting started!"

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

If you would like to learn more about Titan Brands, please visit titanbrands.com.

About Titan Brands

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple—it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge e-commerce capabilities, and world-class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands.

