Moore Kuehn Encourages FRSG, MTAC, SLCR, and ADF Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.



First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG)

FRSG has agreed to merge with EO Charging. Under the proposed transaction, FRSG shareholders will own only 28% of the combined company.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MTAC)

MedTech has agreed to merge with Memic Innovative Surgery. Under the proposed transaction, MedTech shareholders will only own 24.7% of the combined company.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: SLCR)

Silver Crest has agreed to merge with Tim Hortons China. Under the proposed transaction, Silver Crest shareholders will only own 16.4% of the combined company.

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

Aldel Financial has agreed to merge with Hagerty. Under the proposed transaction, Aldel Financial shareholders will only own 4% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

