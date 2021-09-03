Texas Alliance of Energy Producers Reveals Distinguished Slate of Speakers for Annual Conference

Austin, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers has gathered an impressive list of speakers for its Annual Conference, to be held Sept. 14-15 at the Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas. The following professionals, representing a broad spectrum of the oil and gas industry as well as institutions that impact it, will address the audience during the main conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15:

Vicente Gonzalez , U.S. Congressman (Texas’ 15 th District); Founder and Chair, House Democrat Oil and Gas Caucus

, U.S. Congressman (Texas’ 15 District); Founder and Chair, House Democrat Oil and Gas Caucus Christi Craddick , Chair, Texas Railroad Commission

, Chair, Texas Railroad Commission Chris Wright , CEO, Liberty Oilfield Services

, CEO, Liberty Oilfield Services Mike Howard , CEO, Howard Energy Partners

, CEO, Howard Energy Partners James Taylor , President, Heartland Institute

, President, Heartland Institute Gregory Wrightstone , Executive Director, CO2 Coalition

, Executive Director, CO2 Coalition Helen Currie , Chief Economist, ConocoPhillips

, Chief Economist, ConocoPhillips Mattie Parker, Mayor of Fort Worth

Conference attendees will hear these speakers discuss a wide range of topics, including global economic trends, defensive measures against federal overreach, regulatory updates, policy initiatives, and positive energy stories from two successful CEOs. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, newly elected as the youngest mayor of a major American city, will close the program by discussing the role of cities in promoting economic opportunity.

“This speaker line-up includes some of the best and brightest minds for shaping oil and gas messaging, regulation, and economic policy,” said Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. “They recognize the unparalleled value Texas independent producers bring to their local regions, the state, and the nation. Our agenda marks a strong return to in-person events for the Alliance and its members.”

The Conference begins on Tuesday, Sept. 14 with an “Oil Patch” Reception and Exhibition. For more details, registration and sponsorships, visit https://texasalliance.org/event/texas-alliance-annual-conference/.

About the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

Founded in 1930, the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is the most knowledgeable and effective statewide oil and gas association in the nation. The Alliance provides a voice for sound U.S. energy policy for nearly 3,000 members. These individuals and organizations – from small independents to publicly traded companies – are the driving force behind the U.S. energy renaissance. For more information, visit https://www.texasalliance.org/ and @TexasAllianceEP.

Attachment