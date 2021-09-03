Inked Microblading Parlor: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Treat Your Brows to a Microblading Session

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Microblading is a cosmetic tattooing procedure that is soaring in popularity for men and women alike all over America. The procedure creates hair-like strokes that resembles natural brows by placing pigment in the dermal layer of the skin.

Inked Microblading Parlor is a respected beauty parlor specializing in microblading, and they want you to know 5 key benefits to microblading…

Boost your confidence

If you have thinning eyebrows a receding hairline or sparse stubble, then Microblading is the perfect solution for you.

Microblading is used for creating the appearance of fuller natural eyebrows, not to mention it’s now being used on the scalp to conceal receding hairlines and fill in patchy stubble. In these ways, microblading can help you build your confidence with full, natural-looking brows and stubble day and night. Book an appointment at Inked Microblading Parlor today to boost your confidence!

Maintenance-free brows

Most people opt for microblading because of its reputation for creating full, maintenance-free brows.

Once the procedure is complete, you’ll never again be late for work because of fixing your brows. You can save hours every single day by waking up with amazing brows that stay looking amazing throughout the day with no effort on your part.

When you think about how much time you’ll save in the long run, scheduling a treatment at Inked Microblading Parlor is a must!

Long-lasting results

One huge advantage of microblading is that, when a professional has finished your procedure, you’ll be able to have fantastically full, shaped eyebrows that will last for up to 18 months.

Imagine all the time and money you’ll save when you don’t have to visit a salon to have your brows fixed traditionally… Instead, you’ll be rocking microbladed brows every day for months without maintenance costs! Speak to an expert at Inked microblading to find out more.

Consistently beautiful brows

Microblading is the best semi-permanent cosmetic procedure today to achieve water proof, sweat proof and smudge proof results – so your brows can look amazing no matter how busy or hectic your lifestyle is!

Whether you need to squeeze in a workout before heading to the office or you’ve forgotten to put your makeup on before the school run, one thing you won’t need to worry about is your brows looking bad. Microblading means your brows won’t be going anywhere, even during a sweaty workout, so you can focus on getting the most out of your day.

A quick, safe, and painless procedure

Some people are scared to have microblading, thinking it’s a painful or unsafe procedure. However, this is not the case! A numbing cream is used for your comfort, so you should feel very little pain as the work is done. As for safety, just ensure you choose a beauty technician who is a trained professional capable of doing a quality job, like the artists at Inked Microblading Parlor.

As well as being safe with minimal pain, in most cases microblading only takes a couple of hours to complete! So, what’re you waiting for? If you’re in need of microblading Phoenix or microblading Scottsdale, you can’t go wrong with a trip to Inked Microblading Parlor.

