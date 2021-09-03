Announcing the Launch of Quarashi Network - the Core Network of Cryptocurrency Adopters

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Quarashi Network launched its all-in-one mobile platform that is focused on providing users with 100% privacy and anonymity. Quarashi aims to be the world's most private, most secure and anonymous chat application providing its users with anonymous identity while sending and receiving both traditional messages as well as cryptocurrency transactions.



Over the years, the complete lack of privacy presented on most popular social media platforms and messaging apps have posed serious threats to individuals and businesses. What's even worse, do you know that third party entities purchase people's sensitive information, steal personal data, and gain access to accounts users consider private?

Well, another rising concern is a similar degree of privacy threats presented on most cryptocurrency wallets. A recent survey revealed that 73% of online users have either hesitated or completely avoided making a transaction in the past because of their concern about the privacy implications around those transactions. While 84% expressed at least some level of concern that wallet addresses do not offer enough privacy.

Almost all cryptocurrencies on the market lack in-built privacy, so unless the user's wallet is privacy-focused, all transactions can be tracked with ease by hostile third parties. Clearly, there is an increasing demand for privacy-oriented wallets to protect against transactions being traced by bad actors.

Thanks to the Quarashi Network -- they are building an ecosystem that enables sending and receiving communications and transactions in a truly private way. More so, their vision is focused on total commitment, consistency and absolute respect for its users' privacy, data and identity. According to the Quarashi Network dev team, "Privacy shouldn't be considered an extra feature. It is the absolute foundation and the irrevocable core upon the rest of the project is built. Full and total dedication must be upheld to focus all of the available technology on user protection." Clearly, the groundbreaking project is on the path to help individuals and businesses regain their rights to privacy and anonymity.

The core elements of Quarashi Network

Quarashi's core elements are designed to be user-friendly and fully accessible for every crypto holder. They are all powered by the Quarashi Network Token (QUA).

Quarashi wallet & Exchange

The complete multi-cryptocurrency and crypto asset wallet solution allows users to safely manage assets on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Chain, send and receive over 9000 cryptocurrency. Crypto assets like Aave, Chainlink, and more, can be safely stored on the Quarashi wallet. The exchange allows for direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to take place online securely and without the need for middlemen. More so, Quarashi will never ask users for information about any of their assets or private keys.

Quarashi privacy/anonymity chat

A decentralized chat module where you can choose to be anonymous or not, 100% privacy, and 100% encrypted. The first-ever real chat app that offers users privacy -- No phone number required, no email required, private message self-destruct, no calls, no contact access, no location access, no camera, no microphone access.

Technical innovations

Quarashi Network is more than just a chat app, way more than just a crypto wallet. Unlike traditional chat apps that provide users with end-to-end encryption (E2E) as the only privacy-oriented feature, Quarashi offers various dazzling features. For Quarashi, text messages and other files use the military-grade protocol for end-to-end data encryption, as well as pre-keys optimized for mobile and multi-device messaging.

Quarashi Network doesn't request the users to disclose personal information like phone number or email address before using the app, you simply login with username and password. Users can send and receive encrypted messages while being rest assured that their personal information remains private, anonymous and completely untraceable. Quarashi Network contains no ads, no trackers, and no backups.

Quarashi Network Token

The Quarashi Network ecosystem is powered by a native digital asset -- QUA token. It is an ethereum-based (ERC-20), deflationary, fairly issued and 100% transparent digital currency. The multi-functional token is utilized in Quarashi platform.

Thanks to the application of the QUA token, the Quarashi Network combines the functionality of a traditional messaging app and a crypto wallet to offer complete privacy and anonymity to users.

Quarashi Network dev team will be working tirelessly towards its development roadmap to ensure they achieve their goal and grow their community. So far, the team has succeeded in unlocking outstanding features and offerings as they deliver progressively larger updates to the expanding community.

The Quarashi Network app is now available on the Google Play Store .

Token sale and Allocation

The maximum supply of Token is 1,000,000,000QUA. The token pre-sale launched on August 1, 2021. The token price for this stage is $0.018 for 1 QUA. The presale allocation is 28,000,000 QUA.

Presale Allocations : Min / Max

0.1 - 0.5 ETH + 200-1000 USDT + 0.01 - 0.03 BTC

Token Distribution

Seed Round : 2.2%

Private Sale : 2.8%

Public Sale: 35%

Liquidity : 10%

Team: 12%

Marketing : 18%

Reserves : 5%

Development: 15%

About Quarashi

Quarashi is the complete package -- the next generation mobile platform focused on privacy chat, decentralized exchange, blockchain UI multi chain crypto wallet, IDO launchpad, vpn, airdrops. With Quarashi, 100% anonymity, privacy, encrypted, usability is assured.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/QuarashiN/media

Telegram: https://t.me/quarashinetworkofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/73241267

Media Contact

Company: Quarashi Network

E-mail: contact@quarashi.network

Website: https://quarashi.network

SOURCE: Quarashi Network