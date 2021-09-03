Connect IT Global to Feature Business Acceleration, Security Tracks and Technical Certifications

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya , the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that former “Parks & Rec” star, Nick Offerman, will be the Mainstage speaker at this year’s Connect IT Global. The highly anticipated conference, the channel’s premiere annual event, will take place October 19-22 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas and will offer attendees programming around business acceleration, security and technical certifications.



Annually, Connect IT Global attracts thousands of leading IT professionals, business owners and industry leaders to connect with peers, learn about the latest products, and get up-to-speed on trends impacting MSPs and internal IT departments. This year’s event will offer more than 65 sessions focused on business acceleration, security, and training, plus three cybersecurity certification programs taught by experts from Stanford University, White House Task Forces and cybersecurity faculty from Florida International University. It will also feature an “MSP Shark Tank,” where MSPs can test their pitch skills and see if they survive the tank! In fact, original shark, Kevin Harrington, will participate in a must-attend fireside chat on what it takes to scale a company.

An entire pre-day dedicated to today’s M&A landscape will give attendees insight into what makes MSPs one of the most valuable businesses of our time. At the conference, participants will have a chance to win many prizes, among them a Tesla Model 3 and a PlayStation 5. While Connect IT Global will be held live, attendees who are concerned about social distancing may still attend virtually.

“This year’s Connect IT Global promises to be the best one yet, with its focus on business acceleration and security,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “Attendees will walk away with first-hand intel on how to navigate opportunities and increase valuation, as well as receive certified training from leading industry and academic experts on how to protect their MSPs and their customers from increasing cyber threats. This is the go-to conference for how to be competitive and dominate the market.”

Actor Nick Offerman will kick off Day 2 with his signature comedy and wit. Additionally, Erik Weihenmayer, a world-class blind adventurer and Sheryl Connelly, manager of global consumer trends and futuring at Ford Motor Company, will also give keynote addresses. Weihenmayer, an accomplished climber, paraglider, skier, and kayaker, lost his sight at age 14. He will share a powerful message about harnessing the power of adversity to fuel greatness and the importance of a “no barriers mindset.” Connelly, named one of the “100 Most Creative People in Business” by Fast Company, identifies and analyzes global consumer trends to drive long-term planning and strategy. She will discuss how to develop a “futuring” mindset to act decisively in high-stakes business environments.

This year's Connect IT Global features programming across three tracks: business, technical and security. Product updates will be highlighted along with world-class security training that includes:

Kaseya Security First Workshop Series This three-session workshop walks business leaders through what to do before, during and after a cyberattack. Attendees will walk away with a fully formed incident response strategy to mitigate a cyberattack and support customers during and after a potential incident.

FIU Cybersecurity Leadership & Strategy (CLS) Workshop This workshop features sessions on geopolitics and conflicts in cyberspace, threats against global supply chains, ransomware resilience and incident response. Participants earn a Certificate of Completion for the Cybersecurity Leadership & Strategy (CLS) Workshop from Florida International University at no extra charge.

Cybersecurity Management Certification This three-session program, led by Michael Steep, Executive Director, Stanford Engineering Center for Disruptive Technology and Digital Cities, examines the current state of cybersecurity and how to understand the S.O.A.R. model and its application to cyber threats.



Connect IT would not be possible without generous partners who share the vision to empower MSPs to grow their business. A special thank you to Corporate Sponsor Zomentum and Diamond Sponsors Bitdefender, Huntress and ThreatLocker.

Attendees can look forward to additional entertainment that includes a “smash room” where they can release steam by throwing old computer hardware against the wall, brought to you by Lenovo, and a Rocktoberfest party featuring dueling bands, sponsored by the event’s Diamond Sponsors.

IT professionals – don’t miss out on the premier IT event of the year and a chance to win a Tesla Model 3! Register for Connect IT Global today at www.connectit.com/global/.

Event Information:

Connect IT Global

October 19-22, 2021

In-Person Event Ticket + Training: $850

Virtual Ticket + Training: $299

Virtual Ticket: $199

Register

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

