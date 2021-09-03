ImpulSeven Introduces i7 Token Swaps and New Staking Mechanism

Mauritius, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) ImpulSeven is a user-friendly DeFi ecosystem that introduces numerous innovative financial products and services. This game-changing project offers crypto enthusiasts multiple solutions including farming, staking, and lending in one convenient location.

The platform boasts a 4th generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes an advanced order book model to support complex arbitrage trading options. Users can leverage the DEX to trade futures, derivatives and spot swaps. Trades on the ImpulSeven DEX are governed by smart contracts designed to eliminate counterparty risk, guarantee perpetual liquidity and boost transaction execution speeds.

ImpulSeven hails from i7, an ERC-20 token that serves as the utility and governance token for the entire ecosystem. The i7 token also functions as the primary payment means for users looking to access any service/product within the ecosystem.

ImpulSeven recently opted to remove old liquidity (VEN tokens) from SafeSwap and Uniswap and replace it with the new i7 token. The project team announced the swap from the VEN to i7 token on August 21, with the actual process commencing on August 23.

All Ven token holders who participated in the ImpulSeven presale via the YFDAI Launchpad can now convert their old tokens to i7. They simply need to visit the ImpulSeven dashboard, connect to any Ethereum-supported browser wallet and follow the seven easy steps highlighted here to complete the token swap.

New i7 Staking is now Live!

The ImpulSeven team is delighted to announce that the new i7 staking mechanism went live on August 23. The latest product allows digital asset holders to earn passive income with i7 tokens by contributing liquidity to the ecosystem.

The i7 staking feature redistributes 80% of transaction fees to liquidity providers as dividends, thus incentivizing users to deposit more capital into the DeFi protocol. The new staking mechanism offers flexible options such as 72-hour locks, 90-day locks, and UFDAI staking.

Besides the staking feature, ImpulSeven will roll out its i7 Dex and Farming pool on September 2, 2021. DeFi farming will facilitate investors to deposit crypto into liquidity pool smart contracts and get i7 tokens for contributing capital to the project.

ImpulSeven Is Moving Towards Full Democratization

ImpulSeven boasts a unique DeFi infrastructure that is user-centred and completely decentralized. The project integrates other highly sought-after and unique features such as fast transaction execution, total transparency and reliability.

The team plans to make the project fully democratized by launching a decentralized governance system on September 4, 2021, at 4 P.M UTC. The democratic process will empower token holders to make proposals that improve the ecosystem and vote on future development objectives.

The ImpulSeven project hinges on seven core elements that make it truly stand out from the competition. These elements have been laid out for seamless execution in the new internal roadmap that the team published on August 28.

One of the critical components of the project is yield and liquidity mining which allows i7 token holders to generate lucrative passive earnings. Another unique element that gives ImpulSeven the edge over rivals is decentralized recurring billing, facilitating automated subscription payments.

The ImpulSeven AI Bot Is Coming Soon

Another standout feature for ImpulSeven in 2021 is the launch of the first version of its AI Bot. The product, set for launch in November of 2021, will enable users to maximize profits on each trade without lifting a finger.

The Arbitrage trading bot uses artificial intelligence to look for discrepancies in token prices across multiple DEXes. Once it identifies a possible winning trade for a particular token pair, it synchronously executes money-making trades across different exchanges until the price gap closes.

