Porta Network Experiences 700% increase in Testnet Validators

London, UK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Porta Network, a blockchain project focused on accelerating Web3 adoption, shares that it recently experienced stellar testnet validator growth.

Since launching its testnet, named "Padlock", the project has experienced:

Validator growth from an initial 50 to 400 in less than 48 hours — a 700% increase

At the time of writing, another 530+ validators are on a waiting list

0 to 1450+ members in their Discord

In terms of upcoming releases, the team is focused on:

Staking due in Q3 2021

Airdrops to its community

Launching Mainnet in Q4 2021

Releasing its flagship NFT product in Q1 2022

About Porta Network

Porta means “gateway” in Latin. It is a blockchain project built on Substrate with the goal of giving everyone access to Web3 products with a seamless and easy-to-understand experience for both new and seasoned blockchain users.

Products such as decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, peer-to-peer lending, and also less common use-cases like social, business organisation, decentralised creator economies, and more.

