Stagecoach Group plc: Result of AGM
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") held earlier today, 3 September 2021, shareholders duly passed all of the resolutions proposed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll.
Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The votes received in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Total votes
|Total votes as
% of total
voting rights
|Votes Withheld
|1.
|Receive Annual Report and Accounts
|391,077,203
|99.99
|48,288
|0.01
|391,125,491
|71.00
|353,436
|2.
|Approve the Remuneration Report
|340,056,671
|96.15
|13,628,773
|3.85
|353,685,444
|64.20
|37,793,483
|3.
|Re-elect Gregor Alexander
|389,276,019
|99.53
|1,820,936
|0.47
|391,096,955
|71.00
|381,972
|4.
|Re-elect James Bilefield
|390,629,447
|99.81
|724,087
|0.19
|391,353,534
|71.04
|125,393
|5.
|Re-elect Martin Griffiths
|390,506,198
|99.78
|867,599
|0.22
|391,373,797
|71.05
|105,130
|6.
|Re-elect Ross Paterson
|390,504,969
|99.76
|942,724
|0.24
|391,447,693
|71.06
|31,234
|7.
|Re-elect Sir Brian Souter
|385,886,718
|98.59
|5,523,987
|1.41
|391,410,705
|71.05
|68,222
|8.
|Re-elect Ray O’Toole
|390,682,077
|99.81
|735,556
|0.19
|391,417,633
|71.05
|61,294
|9.
|Re-elect Karen Thomson
|390,029,654
|99.66
|1,323,284
|0.34
|391,352,938
|71.04
|125,989
|10.
|Re-elect Lynne Weedall
|389,763,236
|99.59
|1,595,939
|0.41
|391,359,175
|71.04
|119,752
|11.
|Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
|391,170,485
|99.94
|241,061
|0.06
|391,411,546
|71.05
|67,381
|12.
|Authorise Audit Committee to determine auditors’ remuneration
|391,233,047
|99.95
|190,579
|0.05
|391,423,626
|71.05
|55,301
|13.
|Authorise political donations
|388,962,286
|99.45
|2,159,893
|0.55
|391,122,179
|71.00
|356,748
|14.
|Amend Share Incentive Plan
|391,059,422
|99.91
|367,860
|0.09
|391,427,282
|71.06
|51,645
|15.
|Authorise allotment of shares
|389,282,927
|99.45
|2,149,725
|0.55
|391,432,652
|71.06
|46,275
|16.
|General disapplication of pre-emption rights
|390,991,857
|99.90
|404,321
|0.10
|391,396,178
|71.05
|82,749
|17.
|Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
|390,788,587
|99.85
|605,010
|0.15
|391,393,597
|71.05
|85,330
|18.
|Approve purchase of own shares
|391,068,273
|99.94
|245,940
|0.06
|391,314,213
|71.03
|164,714
|19.
|Approve notice period for general meetings
|387,819,379
|99.07
|3,628,654
|0.93
|391,448,033
|71.06
|30,223
Notes:
The percentages of votes “For” and “Against” each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes “For” and votes “Against” the resolution (together the “Total Votes”). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.
The “Total votes as % of total voting rights” column shows the percentage that the Total Votes on that resolution represent of the total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM. The total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM excluding shares held in treasury was 550,878,747.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authorities Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business have been submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com
Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111