Stagecoach Group plc: Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") held earlier today, 3 September 2021, shareholders duly passed all of the resolutions proposed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The votes received in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Total votes Total votes as

% of total

voting rights Votes Withheld 1. Receive Annual Report and Accounts 391,077,203 99.99 48,288 0.01 391,125,491 71.00 353,436 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 340,056,671 96.15 13,628,773 3.85 353,685,444 64.20 37,793,483 3. Re-elect Gregor Alexander 389,276,019 99.53 1,820,936 0.47 391,096,955 71.00 381,972 4. Re-elect James Bilefield 390,629,447 99.81 724,087 0.19 391,353,534 71.04 125,393 5. Re-elect Martin Griffiths 390,506,198 99.78 867,599 0.22 391,373,797 71.05 105,130 6. Re-elect Ross Paterson 390,504,969 99.76 942,724 0.24 391,447,693 71.06 31,234 7. Re-elect Sir Brian Souter 385,886,718 98.59 5,523,987 1.41 391,410,705 71.05 68,222 8. Re-elect Ray O’Toole 390,682,077 99.81 735,556 0.19 391,417,633 71.05 61,294 9. Re-elect Karen Thomson 390,029,654 99.66 1,323,284 0.34 391,352,938 71.04 125,989 10. Re-elect Lynne Weedall 389,763,236 99.59 1,595,939 0.41 391,359,175 71.04 119,752 11. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 391,170,485 99.94 241,061 0.06 391,411,546 71.05 67,381 12. Authorise Audit Committee to determine auditors’ remuneration 391,233,047 99.95 190,579 0.05 391,423,626 71.05 55,301 13. Authorise political donations 388,962,286 99.45 2,159,893 0.55 391,122,179 71.00 356,748 14. Amend Share Incentive Plan 391,059,422 99.91 367,860 0.09 391,427,282 71.06 51,645 15. Authorise allotment of shares 389,282,927 99.45 2,149,725 0.55 391,432,652 71.06 46,275 16. General disapplication of pre-emption rights 390,991,857 99.90 404,321 0.10 391,396,178 71.05 82,749 17. Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights 390,788,587 99.85 605,010 0.15 391,393,597 71.05 85,330 18. Approve purchase of own shares 391,068,273 99.94 245,940 0.06 391,314,213 71.03 164,714 19. Approve notice period for general meetings 387,819,379 99.07 3,628,654 0.93 391,448,033 71.06 30,223

Notes:

The percentages of votes “For” and “Against” each resolution are expressed as a percentage of the total of the votes “For” and votes “Against” the resolution (together the “Total Votes”). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

The “Total votes as % of total voting rights” column shows the percentage that the Total Votes on that resolution represent of the total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM. The total number of voting rights attached to shares in issue at the date of the AGM excluding shares held in treasury was 550,878,747.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authorities Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business have been submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111