BMCC/CUNY COMMEMORATES 20-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11

On Thursday, September 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 199 Chambers Street, NYC 10007, CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY(BMCC/CUNY) President Anthony Munroe will place a wreath at the plaque honoring the eight BMCC community members who lost their lives in the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001. Many college students were not yet born on that day — but in the weeks, months and years that followed, their families and neighborhoods felt the impact of those attacks,” said President Munroe. “We have all heard the stories of that day, the way communities came together to support each other as ashes drifted across the East River to Brooklyn, and uptown to Harlem. BMCC is an important part of that story.”

While colleges across New York City lost community members in the attacks, BMCC is the only college in the U.S. to have lost a building to a terrorist attack. Seven World Trade burned all day after the Towers fell, then collapsed against BMCC's Fiterman Hall, which was razed and rebuilt.

Two BMCC Vice Presidents, Erwin Wong and Marva Craig, both of whom were at BMCC the year of 9/11, will also speak at the wreath ceremony.

Other events commemorating the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 include a reading and discussion by professor/poets Cheryl J. Fish and Marguerite Maria Rivas, who have written 9/11-themed books; a video and discussion on the impact of 9/11 on policing and first responders’ health with Professor Jason Ostrowe; the screening of a BMCC-produced video featuring new footage of interviews with individuals who were part of the BMCC community on September 11, 2001 and others.

Here is a complete list of the 9/11 commemorative events.

The press is invited to attend a reception following the wreath ceremony, at which time, with advance permission, they will have the opportunity to speak with Chancellor Rodríguez, President Munroe and others.

The press is also invited to attend any of the virtual 9/11 events, all of which require zoom registration.

Press and all attendees must show proof of vaccination to attend the in-person wreath ceremony. Anyone enter 199 Chambers Street for the indoor reception must wear a mask.

