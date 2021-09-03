Green Builder Media Announces Collection of Hot Topic Resources Related to Housing in a Changing World

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media has just released a treasure trove of resources for people who want more in-depth information about what’s going on in the housing industry.
“Our mission is to use education to quicken the transition from a fossil-fuel dependent world to a clean, green universe where we work with—not against—the planet,” says CEO Sara Gutterman. “From the decarbonized future to resilient housing to how to help millennials buy their first sustainable home, we highlight some of the most important technologies, products, and trends that are shaping how we source products to build, furnish, power, and live in our homes.”
Here’s a select list of videos, webinars, and ebooks, available on demand:
- From our greatest-hits archive of webinars, this one is a must-watch: Decarbonization: What Is It and Why Is It Important? (Learn how the transition to the Decarbonization Economy can happen!)
- Another hit from our webinar stash is Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power’s Building for a Hostile Planet segment, which offers specific details about what we need to build (and rebuild) homes for resiliency.
- Drought is in the national news right now, and it’s grim. Here’s a video you must watch on Greyter’s greywater systems, which offer a solution that can help right away.
- Want to know millennial buying habits, interests, and goals? Check out the new Today’s Home Buyer website. Of note are two research-driven articles that will help you understand this important demographic cohort: “On the Minds of Millennials,” and “Meet the Next Generation Millennial Influencers.” Want to watch a millennial remodel project in real-time? Check out this video.
- The unparalleled 2021 Home Buyers Guide is packed with real-world tips, hacks, and encouragement for first-time home or condo buyers.
- Let’s face it, the only way the building industry will evolve and contribute to a sustainable future is through better products and systems. In 20 minutes you can be up-to-date on the latest innovations from important manufacturers, like these: Rheem helps homeowners to electrify their homes and use water heaters to participate in demand-side energy programs, Broan and Aprilaire both offer solutions home buyers demand to combat pollution in the home, Jinko is upping the ante on solar output to make solar panels the best investment possible, Panasonic Solar is ensuring that homes can be self-sufficient and resilient in the face of intensifying natural disasters, and sustainable product manufacturer ProVia brings a product visualizer that simplifies the process of choosing products.
This is just a small sampling of the kinds of coverage Green Builder Media gives to the most important issue of our time: a warming planet. Stay on top of all this with the weekly Vantage newsletter, which will let you know when more of these valuable resources are released. Sign up for Vantage here!
About Green Builder Media
