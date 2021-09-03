Logiq’s AppLogiq Deploys New Radix AI-Powered Data Management Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, announced that its AppLogiq mobile commerce division has launched Radix, a proprietary, internally developed data platform designed to consolidate all of the data generated by its mobile commerce business segments into a fast, easy-to-access centralized portal.



Radix’s advanced analytics and alternative scoring of unbanked individuals are designed to enhance AppLogiq’s business planning and new business development in emerging markets.

“Radix was created to provide us a secure, integrated and scalable data pipeline that delivers full visibility into commercial activities from across our different business units,” commented Matt Brent, AppLogiq’s chief strategy officer. “This important technical milestone enables us to gain deeper insights into the habits and needs of our unbanked and fintech end users in emerging markets. We expect the application of Radix’s advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence to facilitate access to capital that would not otherwise be available."

AppLogiq CTO, Thet Twe Aung, added: “Our vision for Radix from the very start has been about speed of collection and analysis. We’ve been gathering an increasing amount of valuable data from disparate sources, so we needed to ensure that the platform was fast, dynamic, and provides an overall user experience like a native app. We also see the volume of high-quality data Radix will generate being highly valuable to potential partners and enterprise customers.”

CreateApp 4.0 Release

AppLogiq recently released v4.0 of CreateApp, which represents a significant update to this DIY mobile app maker platform, including feature updates and performance improvements.

The new release includes the most requested and anticipated features by mobile commerce merchants on the platform, such as a comprehensive inventory management system which enables users to easily manage multiple product variations and options. This new feature opens the door to managing all types of configurable products for online commerce businesses.

CreateApp’s food ordering module, GoLogiq, has been expanded to accommodate online catering merchants. Merchants can now easily offer both self-pickup and delivery options to their customers.

The LINE messaging service has also been integrated for Taiwanese users, and the Google Fonts library has been added to the app interface design system. Merchants can now choose among more than 1,000 font faces when customizing their business mobile app.

To learn more about CreateApp, go to CreateApp.com.

New Digital Marketing Campaign

Given the positive transformation of Logiq’s business over the last year, and the rapidly growing global markets for its e-commerce and Fintech solutions, the company has launched a new international company and product awareness campaign. To assist in these efforts, the company has engaged Civet Digital, a leading digital marketing professional services company based in Toronto.

Civet Digital will provide a suite of services in support of the campaign, including content creation, marketing collateral, search engine marketing, display advertising, native advertising, digital strategy, reporting and analytics. Logiq has budgeted up to $500,000 for the program over the next 12 months.

For more about Logiq, go to Logiq.com.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateApp™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.



These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding the features of our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our competitive position in our industry, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Canadian Prospectus.



Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, President

Logiq, Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact



