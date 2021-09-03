SYBO Games Joins Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation '#BeKind21' Campaign

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYBO Games announced today it joined Born This Way Foundation , a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, for their annual #BeKind21 campaign. The movement calls on the public to practice an act of kindness each day from September 1 to September 21 to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness. The first high-profile initiative leading up to the 10th anniversary of Subway Surfers extends the company's longtime effort to promote inclusivity, diversity and kindness.

In the latest Subway Surfers world tour stop, Las Vegas, beginning September 1, players will be encouraged to sign the #Bekind21 pledge. Those who take the kindness pledge will join Born This Way Foundation's community, receive access to kindness calendars, tips, and inspiration from the Foundation's co-founders and partners, mental health tools, and have the opportunity to be featured on the Foundation's youth storytelling platform ChannelKindness.org .

"We know the transformative impact kindness has on every aspect of our lives, and through our #BeKind21 movement, we help uplift the many ways our communities are expressing kindness to themselves and each other," said President and Co-founder of Born This Way Foundation Cynthia Germanotta. "We're honored that Subway Surfers has joined us for this initiative and embraced inclusivity, diversity, and kindness - pillars Born This Way Foundation holds dearly."

Players will also meet Cleo, a big star from Las Vegas - known for her dedication to spreading kindness and bravery wherever she goes.

"Kindness is so important, especially during such critical times and #BeKind21 perfectly aligns with Subway Surfers' overarching genetic make-up. This initiative reminds our community of the importance of kindness, both in the world and in the gaming universe," said Naz Amarchi-Cuevas, SYBO Chief Commercial Officer. "At the same time, Born This Way Foundation allows us to partner with a respected organization that can provide mental health support tools to our players."

SYBO Games is implementing a 360-degree #BeKind21 campaign in-game and across social media and music stream channels, from sharing fans' kindness stories to offering kindness ideas to its community and more. See the trailer here.

The partnership is the first activation leading up to Subway Surfers' 10th-anniversary celebration next June. Subway Surfers continues to top the charts and widespread recognition with well over three billion downloads since its launch. In 2020 Subway Surfers saw more than 100 million monthly active players and was the second most downloaded mobile game of the year. Subway Surfers holds the title as the most downloaded game in Google Play's 10-year history - and the first game to cross one billion downloads. It also is the most downloaded endless runner game in Apple's App Store's history.

About SYBO Games:

SYBO Games is a Danish mobile games developer founded in 2010, known for the massive mobile hit Subway Surfers (co-developed by Kiloo). Danish animation school graduates Sylvester Rishøj Jensen and Bodie Jahn-Mulliner founded SYBO in 2010 after winning first prize for best animation movie in 2009. Their short film gave birth to Subway Surfers, which they further co-developed with Kiloo, a Danish games publisher. Today, the game studio is completely self-published and continues to develop regular updates for Subway Surfers.

Subway Surfers topped 2019's most downloaded mobile game in the world, with more than 3 billion downloads to date. To find out more, please visit www.sybo.com

About Born This Way Foundation:

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness towards themselves and their communities at bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org .

