Issue of Equity

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
3 September 2021
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 September 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 22 March 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

DateGeneralist
Shares		Average
issue price
per share		 Healthcare
Shares		Average
issue price
per share
3 September 2021438,84368.63p 166,47883.10p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 September 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

 

Shares
in issue		Voting
rights
per share

Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each48,107,20986041,372,199,740
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each19,710,3751,14622,588,089,750
Total Voting Rights  69,982,541,794