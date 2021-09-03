Five Bedroom Home in Middleton To Be Featured On ABC Channel 7 Preview of Homes TV Show

MIDDLETON, Idaho, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preview of Homes TV will be featuring 1021 Buffalo Way in Middleton on Sunday, September 5, 2021 for its local real estate show. The program airs on Boise’s ABC affiliate KIVI Channel 6 at 6:30 AM and has a large audience of viewers who record the show to keep up with the local housing market.



Real estate agent Kevin Harper of Delta Land LLC says the Middleton home is priced under the market, and expects multiple offers.

“Middleton is a highly desirable place to live being only 35 minutes from Boise, and it has so many services like stores and restaurants nearby,” Harper said. “In fact, Powder River subdivision is one of the best neighborhoods in Middleton in this price range.”

According to Harper, the quiet neighborhood is attractive to out of state buyers who want to get away from the fast-paced life they are coming from.

“Idaho is a great state to slow down and enjoy the scenery without moving two hours out into the country,” he said. “Middleton provides a great middle ground with its smalltown feel.”

Harper says the community includes both suburban and rural living, yet it’s only 15 minutes from Costco.

The Buffalo Way home is priced at $ 486,900 for 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. At 2,371 s.f. Harper says the pricing comes in at a very competitive $205.36/s.f.

“The four-car garage is really attractive to a lot of buyers,” he says, “especially since the fourth spot is configured perfectly for a shop.”

About Kevin Harper Real Estate

Kevin Harper is a former architect and director of marketing. His real estate career began in 2006 as a digital marketer specializing in real estate marketing. Kevin leverages his experience to sell homes for his clients, and find properties for both residential and commercial buyers.

Kevin listens closely to his clients and uses his knowledge of real estate and ever-changing market conditions to position them advantageously in the market, whether buyer or seller.

He serves all the Treasure Valley, including Middleton, Star, Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Meridian, Caldwell, Nampa, Kuna and adjacent areas. Kevin has even gone as far as Rupert, Albion, and Murphy on occasion to serve his clients’ residential and commercial real estate needs, including raw land, view homes, and estates.