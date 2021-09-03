SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Statement on Labor Day

Washington, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement to commemorate Labor Day:

Labor Day is a time to honor the unending strength, creativity and determination of the American workers who are the backbone of our nation. Our workers – which include the 61.2 million employed by our nation’s 32 million small businesses – keep our communities safe and vibrant and our economy strong. They have demonstrated inspiring resilience over the past year and a half and are leading the way as our country recovers and rebuilds from a global pandemic. There is one group of workers in particular that I’d like to recognize for their incredible dedication and commitment over the past 18 months, and that’s the mission-driven federal workforce at the U.S. Small Business Administration. These dedicated civil servants continue to go above and beyond to ensure our nation’s entrepreneurs have the tools, resources and support they need to recover and rebuild. I couldn’t be more proud to lead them.”

