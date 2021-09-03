New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews for This Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, September 5, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour TV show this Sunday, September 5, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



1). Healixa , Inc. ’ s (OTCPINK:EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) interview with Ian Parker, CEO.

2). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc’s. (OTCPINK:INND) interview with Matthew Moore, CEO.

3). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). BlockQuake Holdings, LLC.’s interview with Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO.

5). Rritual Superfoods, Inc.’s (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB:0RW) interview with Mr. David Kerbe, CEO and Director.

6). Smokefree Innotec, Inc.’s (OTCPink:SFIO) interview with Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO.

7). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

8). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Healixa, Inc. (OTCPINK:EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc.) CEO Ian Parker returns to New to the Street on this week’s show, talking about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Parker gives a comprehensive update on Helalix’s portfolio of health technology products and applications, clean water products and technologies, and green renewable technologies. With Helalix’s mission on healing humans through sustainability products, the Company focuses its sales and marketing strategies with its key products, technologies, and solutions. Mr. Parker further explains the need for worldwide clean water solutions, and maintainability of such water solutions for the betterment of mankind. He emphasized the Company as a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges,

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCINK:INND) is back on the show, who continues to inform viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. Mr. Moore explains his successful direct marketing strategy, helping people get the Company’s hearing aids, selling at a fraction of the cost of those sold by the major competitors. He further gives details about the lack of Medicaid and private insurance coverages or limited insurance coverages on hearing impairments aids, and how those with limited budgets can buy direct from the Company’s website , a superior quality hearing aid.

Once again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives the viewers an update about the GlobeX Data’s successful capital raise of $4.8M Canadian Dollars and outlines the use of proceeds. With no debt, Alain explains the upcoming sales, marketing and advertising campaign to further the reach of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSuite® and Sekur®. Throughout this month of September 2021, Newsmax TV will air 80 commercials during its key primetime TV shows. Further, he provides viewers about his new weekly segment on New to The Street airing on Newsmax, dedicated to internet privacy and protections. Each week, this segment updates trends and concerns in internet privacy and theft protections, and the host and guest appearances give details and solutions on combating internet privacy breaches. Always, Mr. Ghiai explains how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws

Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO, BlockQuake Holdings LLC., appears again on this week’s New to The Street TV show. Mr. Brasse talks about the successful international launch of their crypto exchange platform . He provides details on the success in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the exchange. Further, Mr. Brasses, talks about how end-users, first time traders to sophisticated traders, in over 140 countries, are using BlockQuake for their cryptocurrency trades and transactions. Because of the easy of its platform and the in place key regulatory approvals, he tells the televised audience why confidence continues to grow among traders using their platform. He gives information about their upcoming token offering . During the interview, Mr. Brasse explains the mission at BlockQuake to becoming a unified trading platform for digital assets that can be fully trusted by the financial trading communities.

Joining the New to The Street’s TV show this week, Mr. David Kerbe, CEO & Director of Rritual Superfoods, Inc.’s (OTCQB:RRSFF) (CSE:RSF) (FWB:0RW). Mr. Kerbe explains to the televised audience Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend, the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function. Further, he talks about how all Rritual products are USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Recently, Mr. Kerbe talks about the on-site live shoot at The Mung Bean Natural Foods and Vitamin Store in New York State conducted by New to the Street, to serve as a vendor showcase. CVS, RiteAid, Amazon, Mung Bean Natural Foods and Vitamin Store and others carry the products, and he announces an upcoming release of 2 new products, an energy boast product added to warm beverages and a vegan collagen boast product for skin, nails, and hair.

Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO at Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCPINK:SFIO) , arrives on this week’s New to The Street TV show giving viewers the opportunity to understand the Company’s 5-strategic business divisions in franchising, manufacturing, coffee business, technology software development, and real-estate development. He explains to the viewers to progress of a reverse merger, an upcoming name change, and the expected capital raise of approximately $30M US. Mr. Lacson explains the value-proposition of the Company in terms of expanding current operations in their 5 divisions, in particular its real-estate development opportunities, Epiphany Cafe franchises, and target acquisitions accretive to the Company’s long-term growth strategy. Further, he explains the Company’s SFIO Global Academy, a training hub for entrepreneurship, and a strategic learning provider of masterclasses and workshops aims to educate, equip, and empower its business partners, shareholders, and potential investors to have entrepreneurial and business leadership mindsets, mastery, management, and mentorship programs.

Another appearance this week on New to the Street are the interviews with StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company executives talk to New to The Street TV about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provide next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. The interview provides updated information about the current sales and marketing strategies for the remainder of this year heading into 2022. With a focus on 4 – marketing strategies on direct-sales, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expected continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. During the interview, they talk about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

Again, this week, New to The Street airs a “SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain explains the encrypted platform that their Company’s subscribers utilize while on the internet. He further explains that Sekur does not collect or sell data and how Sekur® utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws. During the interview, Mr. Ghiai gives very specific examples on how data is sold by 3rd party platforms and gives viewers ideas on how to protect themselves regarding their privacy concerns while on the internet. Further, Mr. Ghiai reveals a new weekly segment on New to The Street, airing on Newsmax, a show dedicated to informing the public about internet privacy concerns, breaches, and identity theft. These weekly segments invite guests who are experts in cybersecurity and internet operations who have dialog on the TV segment about current problems and solutions which keeps data safe.

