WRLDCTY, The Global Forum for Urban Innovation, returns in New York on October 26 and around the world October 26 - 28, 2021

New York, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonance Consultancy, a leading authority and advisor on placemaking, branding and marketing for the world’s best destinations, cities and districts, is excited to announce the second edition of WRLDCTY that will take place at the Times Center in New York City and broadcast online from 8 global cities: New York, Toronto, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Houston and Vancouver, between October 26-28.



“There’s never been a more important time for the world’s best cities to come together to discuss the key issues facing cities around the world as a result of the global pandemic,” says Resonance Consultancy President & CEO Chris Fair.



“We wanted to create an opportunity to bring the world’s leading urban innovators together—be they academics, architects, artists, entrepreneurs, developers, planners or policy makers—to help change our cities for good,” says Fair.



The result? An executive forum and gathering that spans Urban Planning, Real Estate and Technology to inspire and discuss solutions to our most pressing urban issues.



An unparalleled lineup of more than 150 speakers will come together—bridging the gap between culture, design and innovation—to share their insights, inspiration and solutions. They’ll present actionable insights, data-driven knowledge and innovative ideas to shape the future of cities. The all-in-one worldwide event will connect attendees with one another and the cities leading the planet in livability and urban reinvention.



In addition, WRLDCTY hosts the WRLDCTY Leadership Day at the Times Center in New York City on Oct. 26 which will bring together the who’s who of urban planning, real estate and business.



Speakers include:

Vishaan Chakrabarti, Founder & Creative Director of PAU Studio

Jeanne Gang, Studio Gang Founder

Richard Florida, Urbanist & Author

Charles Landry, Urbanist & Author

William Harris, Space Center Houston President & CEO

Mark Wee, DesignSingapore Executive Director

Roger Wade, BOXPARK Founder & CEO

Tom Scerbo, AECOM Senior Vice President

Jed Kolko, Indeed Chief Economist

Micah Kotch, URBAN-X Managing Director

Sam Chandan, Dean of the NYU Schack Institute

Florian Lennert, NEOM Head of Urban Development

Ashwini Chhabra, Tier Mobility Chief Public Officer

Peter Murray, New London Architecture Curator-in-Chief



Please see the full lineup and programming at www.WRLDCTY.com.

ABOUT WRLDCTY

WRLDCTY is the global forum for urban innovation. It is designed to inspire real urban innovation so we can change our cities for good.

WRLDCTY is the brainchild of Resonance, an international placemaking and place branding consultancy based in New York, Vancouver, Singapore and Montréal. “We’re excited to build on the success of WRLDCTY 2020,” says Chris Fair, Resonance president. “We’re the only event with hubs in eight world cities broadcasting simultaneously, and this year, with a choice of in-person and virtual attendance.”

WRLDCTY was founded during the worst of the pandemic in 2020, yet the hybrid forum and festival brought together a virtual audience of thousands to hear more than 300 city-builders share ideas about how cities could move into an uncertain future. This year, under the theme Change for Good, WRLDCTY 2021 offers a lineup of ideas and inspiration from leaders like Vishaan Chakrabarti, Richard Florida, Ashwini Chhabr and Jeanne Gang to inspire the urban rebirth, revitalization and revolutionary thinking that must accompany reopenings around the world.



In partnership with Resonance, each of the eight host city hubs has curated one-on-one conversations and panel discussions to explore urban design, mobility, culture, planning and development for an international audience of entrepreneurs, planners, architects and developers. Sessions are designed to give urban leaders of all kinds the know-how, the network, and the courage to change their cities for good.



ABOUT RESONANCE CONSULTANCY

As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, storytelling and design to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. Our team has completed more than 100 research, strategy and branding assignments for developers and government agencies in more than 200 cities in 70-plus countries, and our research has been featured in more than 1,000 media outlets around the world. To learn more, please visit www.resonanceco.com.

