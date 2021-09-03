Uoni Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Maker Teams Up With The ASPCA® To Help Pet Parents

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uoni, a home cleaning solutions provider and the maker of Uoni Global robotic vacuums, is today announcing its support of the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) as an ASPCA Business Ambassador. Uoni is committed to raise awareness about the ASPCA’s lifesaving work to protect, care for, and rescue animals across the United States.

More homes than ever before have discovered the joy of having a pet companion, particularly during the past year when so many people have been isolated due to the pandemic. According to the ASPCA, approximately 23 million American households have acquired a pet since the beginning of the pandemic. The unconditional love provided by a pet and the incentive for pet parents to be more active is just a few of the mental and physical health benefits of owning a pet.

Along with all the positives of having a pet in your home, the constant chore of cleaning up pet hair and food crumbs around the house can be a struggle for pet owners. Pet hair accumulates daily, so keeping up with it is particularly daunting for busy pet parents. If someone spends one hour each week vacuuming their home, that is like working overtime for a week without pay each year! And the day after you vacuum, the pet hair starts to accumulate.

The Uoni robot vacuum cleaner model V980 Plus+ sets the standard with several advanced features, like its self-emptying function and LIDAR navigation, that have improved the performance and convenience of robot vacuum cleaners.

Uoni V980 Plus+ with Self-Emptying Dustbin - When the robot finishes cleaning, it will return to the charging base, and the dust box will be automatically cleaned up with the help of the high-power dust collection function. Pet parents may find that other robots stop before they are finished if the dust bin becomes full of pet hair. Simply replace the dust bag when it is full. As it can go up to a month without needing to be cleaned, an orange light will flash rapidly to remind you to replace the bag.

Smarter Laser Navigation - Advanced LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) navigation with 24 sets of sensors enables the robot to move through your home and effortlessly clean without bumping into furniture.

4 in 1 Sweep, Vacuum, Mop, and Dump - Some robot vacuum makers have separate robots for mopping. The Uoni V980 Plus robot can sweep, vacuum, and mop, so whatever the task is, the robot will take care of it for you. And the self-emptying feature will keep the vacuum from having to wait for a person to clean the dustbin out before it can continue to vacuum.

Voice/Remote Control - Uoni works with voice control devices like Alexa & Google Assistant. Start a cleaning cycle with your voice. You can schedule cleaning with the Uoni Robot app, use the remote control or push the button on the robot.

Uoni Global robotic vacuums is a proud supporter of the ASPCA® and its mission to save and protect vulnerable and victimized animals. To learn more about the ASPCA’s lifesaving work to help animals, visit www.aspca.org.

About Uoni

Uoni is an advanced home cleaning solutions provider that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances. Inspired by the values of traditional Japanese workmanship and with a strict adherence to the spirit of "Japanese ingenuity," the company combines the natural purity of traditional handiwork with the exquisite beauty of modern craftsmanship. Uoni utilizes its own strength in technological research and production to solve usage, cleaning, storage, and other daily household problems through sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology. For more information about Uoni, please visit – www.uoni.com.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

