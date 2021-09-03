EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) announces that the underwriters of its recently completed initial public offering (the “Offering”) have partially exercised the over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 231,000 common share purchase warrants (each, an “Additional Warrant”) for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $83,160. The partial exercise of the over-allotment option increases the total aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to $20,103,160 (all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated).

Each Additional Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $10.50 per Common Share until August 4, 2023.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets, Clarus Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and RBC Capital Markets acting as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), together with Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering as detailed in its long form prospectus dated July 26, 2021 filed in each of the provinces of Canada (the “Prospectus”). A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of EverGen in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

Based in British Columbia, EverGen is focused on combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a carbon-free future through its strategy to develop a Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, starting on the West Coast of Canada in British Columbia. Incorporated in 2020, EverGen has been established to acquire, develop, build, own and operate a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen has acquired three facilities and has the intention to grow its platform into other regions in North America in the future.

For more information, visit: https://www.evergeninfra.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Words such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

