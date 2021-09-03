Technical Writing for Pharma, Biotech and Medical Devices: 2 Day Live Webinar September 9-10

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Mark Powell presents a live 2-day webinar, "Technical Writing for Pharma, Biotech and Medical Devices", this coming Thursday & Friday (September 9th to 10th), starting at 10am EDT. Event details found on the above at ResearchAndMarkets.com.



This is a valuable course for those involved in any of:

Regulatory affairs

Project managers

Technical staff with responsibility for report/procedure writing

Quality management

The quality and clarity of written technical documents is vital to the success of pharmaceutical companies. Such documents are used in regulatory submissions, to report the outcome of development work to clients, to record the results of investigations and to guide the direction of internal projects. In this course, participants will learn how to analyze and present technical data in a clear and concise manner.



The use of visual tools such as graphs and flow charts will be covered, together with the design of effective tables. Statistical tools for data reduction and analysis will also be covered. The elements of effective standard operating procedures will also be explained.



A large part of the course will be spent in a workshop setting, where attendees will produce technical content for comment and evaluation. The workshop can either be based on participants' own data or model data provided by the trainer.

Attendees will be expected to bring a laptop computer. By the end of the course, attendees will be able to:

Understand the expectations of regulators when reviewing a NDA/BLA/MAA

Edit documents to remove superfluous words or phrases

Identify and correct ambiguous text

Write effective technical reports and procedures that cater to the needs of their target audience

Present complex experimental data in a logical, clear and concise manner making optimal use of graphs, charts and tables

Follow the conventions of scientific writing to support explanations and arguments

Ensure technical documents achieve maximum impact by efficiently structuring the data and avoiding common mistakes in written English

Analyze experimental data using statistical principles

Learning Objectives:

Information required in regulatory submissions

eCTD format and style

The fundamentals of effective writing: accuracy, brevity and clarity

Common mistakes in written English

Effective use of figures and tables

Correct methods of citing literature sources in technical documents

Types of data distribution

Statistical treatment of experimental data

Design of Experiments (DoE)

Writing effective procedures



Presentations & Timetable:

Day 01 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

10:00 AM -10:30 AM

Regulatory expectations

ICH, US FDA and EMA guidance on eCTD submissions

How much information to include

10:30 AM -10:45 AM Break

10:45 AM -12:00 Noon

Writing appropriately for the audience - who will read your report?

Organization and structure of technical reports

Use of templates

Conventions and style in scientific writing

Correct use of English

Length and structure of sentences

Citing scientific literature

Exercise: identifying and correcting poor writing

12:00 Noon -1:00 PM Lunch

1:00 PM -3:00 PM

Statistical methods

Types of data distribution

Basic statistical terms and techniques

Tests for normality

Outliers

Analysis of variance

Introduction to experimental design

Exercise: using appropriate statistical techniques

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break

3:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Graphical presentation of data

Options for presenting data in technical documents

Designing effective figures and tables

Use of error bars

Graphics tools in Microsoft Excel

Exercise: selecting appropriate data presentation methods

Day 02 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

10:00 AM -10:30 AM

Writing effective procedures

Differences in style between technical reports and procedures

SOP structure

Developing an effective procedure - risk-based approach

Use of diagrams and pictures

Procedure lifecycle management

Regulatory observations

Exercise: reviewing a SOP

10:30 AM -10:45 AM Break

10:45 AM -12:00 Noon

Workshop/group exercise: review of example reports - identifying good and bad practice

12:00 Noon -1:00 PM Lunch

1:00 PM -3:00 PM Report-writing workshop

3:00 PM -3:15 PM Break

3:15 PM -4:15 PM Report-writing workshop (continued)

4:15 PM -4:30 PM Final questions, feedback and close



