Workers-Centred Recovery Needed In Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-Canada tour stopped in Hamilton today with Larry Rousseau canvassing for New Democrat candidate Malcolm Allen.



“Hamilton is still struggling to recoup jobs lost during the pandemic,” said Rousseau, the CLC’s Executive Vice-President. “Malcolm Allen has always been a champion for workers and proven himself to be a strong and reliable representative for his constituents. He is committed to making life more affordable for workers and their families through invesments in good jobs, pharmacare, affordable housing and child care.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“Canada’s unions are demanding that all parties have a plan for replacing lost jobs with better ones so that no one is left behind in the pandemic recovery,” added Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske. “These jobs must offer decent wages, benefits, and a path to unionization.”

Over the next several weeks, Bruske and the CLC will be engaging voters and campaigning for real solutions to lost jobs; for strengthening public health care through universal pharmacare; for investing in disaster-proofing Canada’s social safety net with affordable housing and child care; and for tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

